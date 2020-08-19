JEFFERSON — Postponed once due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rescheduled Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast is moving ahead Saturday, but reformatted as a drive-through event.
With large-scale, dine-in gatherings still discouraged, organizers decided to change the format of the dairy breakfast to be drive-through only so that it could still take place this year.
The event originally was slated to occur in May. As that date approached and the pandemic continued to hold the United States and world in its grip, organizers decided to postpone the breakfast to Aug. 22.
In recent weeks, as the rescheduled date neared and pandemic conditions showed no sign of relenting, it was clear changes had to be made or the event would have to be postponed again.
Planners did not want to cancel, because the dairy breakfast supports a series of community scholarships and grants, and those applications had already been turned in as of April, said Michaela Slind, marketing specialist for Jefferson County Fair Park, which took over management of the breakfast this year.
Little did planners know this would not be the only big change the event saw in 2020.
Now switching to a drive-through format, Saturday’s Dairy Breakfast will offer a familiar menu, with meals being boxed and delivered straight to people’s cars as they pass through.
There will be swag bags of dairy-themed activities for youngsters, which will come free with kids’ meals.
The event will run from 7 a.m. until noon. The cost of the breakfast is $7 for adult meals and $3 for kids’ meals. Only cash will be accepted.
“It’s not what we have done in the past, but we are excited to be hosting an event at Fair Park and hope to see everyone come out Saturday,” Slind said.
Under the new drive-through format, visitors will stay in their cars for the entire process, entering through the fairground’s main gate across from Puerner Street.
From their vehicles, people will order and pay for their food (cash only) as they enter, and then proceed to another station, where their freshly prepared meals and activity bags will be delivered straight to their vehicle.
Clearly, COVID-19 restrictions have eliminated the possibility of traditional dairy breakfast highlights like the farm animal petting zoo, pedal tractor pull and live music, but coordinators still hope to offer a celebratory atmosphere, with lines of greeters and music piped in from sponsor station WSLD.
One thing that will remain the same is the menu, which features freshly-made pancakes, scrambled eggs, locally made Jones sausages from Fort Atkinson, Canadian bacon, Waterloo-made Crave Bros. cheese curds, and the Dairy Breakfast’s signature “dairy cake,” which is included with every meal.
The drink menu will include Prairie Farms milk, both white and chocolate, and orange juice.
Due to the drive-through nature of this year’s breakfast, however, ice cream will not be on the menu this year, Slind said.
Traditionally, the event has been made possible by countless volunteers, including crowds of 4-H and FFA youth who help serve meals, set and clear tables and clean up after the event. This year, adult groups are making up the bulk of the volunteer force, with the exception of the teen scholarship applicants.
All of those working on the dairy breakfast will take extra precautions to maintain proper sanitation and follow COVID-19 protocols, Slind said. That includes mask-wearing, frequent hand-washing and enhanced sanitation measures.
Those who are preparing the meals will be spread out in the expansive Fair Park Activity Center, and some of the cooking will take place outside, weather allowing, on huge specially made grills and cookers, the Fair Park official said.
Assisting on site will be adult FFA alumni groups, volunteers from the Cambridge Fire Department and members of the Jefferson County Agribusiness Club, as well as some fair park staffers.
The dairy breakfast was first held in 1970 on the Craig and Laura Beane farm west of Fort Atkinson. In successive years, it moved around to a series of area farms. Then in 2003, the event moved to the Jefferson County Fair Park, which could better accommodate large crowds, extensive parking and numerous on-site activities.
All of this time, it had been run by a citizen committee. But as the event grew and the volunteer organizers grew older, it became harder for the citizen committee to manage the event.
Thus, the dairy breakfast came under the direct management of Jefferson County Fair Park.
For more information, people may check out the Jefferson County Fair Park website at www.JCFairPark.com or call the Fair Park office at (920) 674-7149. The Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast also has its own Facebook page.
