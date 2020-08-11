MADISON — Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald took a giant step Tuesday toward seizing an open seat in Congress, easily defeating a surveying company owner in a Republican primary as the state navigated its second statewide election since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March.
Fitzgerald is looking to succeed the retiring Jim Sensenbrenner in southeastern Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Jefferson County. Sensenbrenner is retiring after having represented the district in Washington since 1979.
Fitzgerald faced a mostly nominal challenge from Clifford DeTemple, of Jackson, a U.S. Coast Guard Reserve commander who owns a surveying and engineering firm in Milwaukee. Unofficial returns Tuesday showed Fitzgerald won by a more than 3-to-1 margin.
The state’s 5th Congressional District includes Jefferson and Washington counties and parts of Dodge, Milwaukee, Walworth, and Waukesha counties.
In Jefferson County, Fitzgerald earned 5,299 votes to DeTemple’s 1,784.
Fitzgerald moves on to face Democrat Tom Palzewicz in the Nov. 3 general election. The district leans conservative and Palzewicz, a business coach, will face an uphill struggle against the politically accomplished Fitzgerald.
Palzewicz received 4,786 ballots in Jefferson County Tuesday in his unopposed Democratic primary.
“I’m so grateful for the outpouring of support that we’ve received in the months since launching my bid for congress, and we’re overwhelmed by today’s decisive victory,” said Fitzgerald. “The steadfast support we’ve received from the grassroots leaders of Wisconsin’s Fifth and conservatives from all over Wisconsin has been instrumental to my campaign so far. We’re looking forward to carrying this positive momentum into victory in November, and helping to win Wisconsin for President Trump.”
“I entered this race because I wanted to bring the common-sense, conservative reforms that we’ve championed here in Wisconsin to Washington,” added Fitzgerald.
“The events of recent months have further cemented the idea that we need experienced, proven conservative leaders in Congress to stand with our commander-in-chief and protect our democracy,” the senator said. “I’m excited to bring my years of experience championing conservative reforms to our nation’s capital, where I’ll fight alongside President Trump to clean up the dysfunction, get people back to work, and keep Wisconsin families safe.”
This marked the sole contested primary election in Jefferson County Tuesday, and with 97 percent of precincts reporting, voter turnout was 24.8 percent as of presstime. Fort Atkinson had a 26.64-percent turnout and Jefferson, 23.47 percent.
Overall, 4,820 of Jefferson County voters listed their party preference as Democrat, while 6,516 listed Republican.
The other notable congressional primary in addition to Fitzgerald’s race was in western Wisconsin’s 3rd District, where former Navy Seal Derrick Van Orden faced public relations professional Jessi Ebben in a GOP contest. The winner will take on Democratic Rep. Ron Kind, who easily defeated Mark Neumann, a former pediatrician from La Crosse, in a Democratic primary.
Assembly
Meanwhile, Fort Atkinson resident Mason Becker was unopposed in the Democratic primary for the 33rd state Assembly seat held by Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago.
In Jefferson County, Becker received 2,070 ballots in the Democratic primary, while Horlacher earned 2,092 in the Republican primary. The incumbent also was unopposed.
The two will face off in the Nov. 3 election.
Jefferson County totals for other unopposed Assembly incumbents were: Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, District 43, 367; Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, District 37, 1,697; and Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, District 38, 1,744.
Jefferson County totals for unopposed candidates who will be taking on those incumbents in November were: Beth Drew, Republican, District 43, 371; Abigail Lowery, Democrat, District 37, 891; and Melissa Winker, Democrat, District 38, 1,433.
County
Jefferson County offices unopposed on the primary ballot were: District Attorney Monica Hall, Democrat, 4,717 votes; County Clerk Audrey McGraw, Republican, 5,588; County Treasurer Jim Jensen, Republican, 5,656; Register of Deeds Staci Hoffman, Republican, 5,640.
