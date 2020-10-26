As Americans wait on word from Congress about another stimulus package and COVID relief, two Wisconsin candidates are seeking to be part of those decisions.
There are so many topics to talk about in a year that has seen a worldwide pandemic, businesses struggling and a high unemployment rate. With so many races on the ballot this year, one of the biggest has a Wisconsin senator and a businessman from Brookfield facing off for the 5th Congressional District seat that has been held by Republican James Sensenbrenner for four decades.
The Daily Union has asked Republican candidate, Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, and Democratic candidate Tom Palzewicz about their thoughts on a future stimulus package, the federal response on the COVID pandemic and the state of farming in Wisconsin.
The election is one week away on Nov. 3. Here are their responses:
With millions of Americans still out of work, are you in favor of any additional stimulus package?
FITZGERALD: It is disappointing that Democrats in Congress for months prioritized their political agenda over progress on relief legislation to help the many Americans who are struggling with the economic impacts of the pandemic. Safely reopening the economy for Wisconsin’s residents and small businesses will be my first priority in Congress.
PALZEWICZ: It’s infuriating that so many Americans are hurting, and we’re still waiting on a relief bill that should have been passed months ago. Unfortunately, Congress has put politics before people, and that is hurting our nation. Yes, we absolutely need an additional stimulus package.
With Wisconsin having some of the highest numbers of COVID cases in the nation each week, are there any additional measures the federal government should take to help states?
PALZEWICZ: Yes, we should work to establish a comprehensive national plan to serve Wisconsin and the nation. This plan would emphasize testing and tracing, providing sufficient personal protection equipment (PPE), developing science-based treatments and vaccines, reopening safely and effectively, and protecting those at high risks, such as older Americans. This campaign is a firm believer in following the lead of scientific experts, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci. I will work to support the medical community in Wisconsin and be there to support the health needs of the Fifth District.
FITZGERALD: The federal CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed into law in March. Immediately following that, the Wisconsin Legislature developed a state response, drafting a bill that was passed with bipartisan support. We have since been watching with frustration as Democrats in Congress prioritize their political agenda over additional COVID relief. Our federal government must take action to defeat the pandemic.
With the number of farms shrinking in Wisconsin, should the federal government do more to help farmers?
FITZGERALD: Trade is crucial to help Wisconsin farmers sell more of what they make, both at home and abroad. That’s why I supported the USMCA to help strengthen the economy and expand opportunities for farmers and manufacturers here in Wisconsin and across the country. In Congress, I will continue to support policies that expand trade opportunities, remove burdensome regulations and lower the tax burden on our farmers.
PALZEWICZ: In Congress, I’ll fight for fair trade deals that protect Wisconsinites, deliver fair compensation for our farmers and keep jobs in America. I’ll tackle issues like land consolidation and access to affordable land. I’ll make sure mega-agribusinesses operations are held accountable for environmental pollution. The hardworking men and women who tend these farms demonstrate that farmers truly are our district’s lifeblood and our state. A thriving agricultural sector keeps manufacturing jobs in our state and generates prosperity not only in our rural communities but for all of us.
With many differences between the two parties, what would you do to help represent all voters in your district and bring people together?
PALZEWICZ: I will put progress for our people before anything else. I am prepared to be a productive member of Congress, regardless of who the majority party is. Our opponent’s 26 years in politics has shown he will only work with his Republican colleagues. A representative should represent all of his or her constituents, not just those who vote for them.
FITZGERALD: Over two decades in public service, I have served all the constituents of my district from all over the political spectrum. While more divisive proposals often garner greater public attention, it is important to recognize that over 90 percent of the bills passed by Wisconsin’s legislature have bipartisan support. I will continue to reach across the aisle in Congress on the important issues facing Wisconsin and our nation.
What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address the issue?
FITZGERALD: Access to high-quality, affordable healthcare remains a pressing issue for Wisconsin residents. I’ll work toward sustainable, long-term solutions to America’s healthcare needs that don’t include fewer choices for patients and skyrocketing costs for our country’s taxpayers. With market-driven reforms focused on patients, we can improve America’s healthcare system.
PALZEWICZ: The most pressing issue is a commitment to rebuilding an economy that works for all of us. From my time in finance and experience as a small-business owner, I understand firsthand what makes our economy tick. As Representative, I will ensure we secure economic opportunities for working families and small businesses while massive corporate entities pay their fair share.
With many voters seeing the nation as sharply divided between two parties, what is one quality or accomplishment that you respect about your opponent?
PALZEWICZ: While we have numerous political and social differences, I applaud my opponent’s military service.
FITZGERALD: My opponent and I are both veterans of the U.S. Military. I respect his service to our great nation.
Why are you the best candidate for Congress?
FITZGERALD: I have a proven record of fighting for conservative principles here in Wisconsin. I haven’t just talked about conservative principles, I’ve lived them, and I’ve helped to make them a reality in the Badger State. D.C. is a mess, and I’m excited to bring that experience to our nation’s capital.
PALZEWICZ: I am the best candidate because I will bring integrity back to Congress. For too long, our political system has served corporations and special interest groups before anyone else. This is wrong. Instead, I will serve the people of Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District.
