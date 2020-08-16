JEFFERSON — Getting vaccinated for influenza will be especially critical this year.
Battling the flu could weaken one’s body and make it more difficult to fight off SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, health officials say. People could be especially vulnerable if they happened to get both respiratory viruses at or near the same time.
“Every year, we encourage people to get the flu vaccine. But it is vital this year to protect against the flu with the possibility of also getting infected with COVID-19,” said Gail Scott, director/health officer of Jefferson County Health Department.
“That could be very difficult for our bodies to deal with all at once,” she added. “Until we get a vaccine for COVID-19, let’s all make sure we are protected against a virus with a vaccine.”
It is possible to have the flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 at the same time, with health experts studying how common that could be. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has developed a test that will check for both A and B type seasonal flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov.
Information from the CDC states that getting a flu vaccine this fall will be more important than ever, not only to reduce one’s risk from illness, but also to help conserve potentially scarce health care resources.
“We need protect ourselves and the ones we love,” Scott said.
Scott said the health department recommends that people start getting the flu shot in September or October. It is recommended for anyone over 6 months of age.
Getting vaccinated in July or August is too early, especially for older people, because of the likelihood of reduced protection against flu infection later in the flu season, according to the CDC.
“In the past, it used to peak in October and November. The last couple of years, it peaked in January and February,” Scott said of the flu season.
Typically, the influenza vaccine protects people from the top three to four flu strains. The Jefferson County Health Department will be working with area providers to assure that children and adults have access to all vaccinations, including the influenza vaccine.
The Health Department will concentrate on children who are on Medical Assistance, uninsured or underinsured and those who are on Medicare plans that allow a Health Department to give the vaccine.
“We are taking appointments now for giving regular childhood vaccines to eligible children in our clinic. As soon as we receive the flu vaccine, we will also take appointments for administration at our office clinic,’ said Scott.
Others are encouraged to get their vaccinations from their physicians or at clinics and area pharmacies when they become available.
Despite the dangers of multiple viruses that will be co-existing (influenza, the virus causing COVID-19 and other viruses), Scott said the spread of flu and other illnesses potentially could be lower this season because many people already are practicing safety measures such as wearing masks and being socially distanced as well as washing their hands. She said the influenza virus is transferred similarly to the coronavirus virus, through respiratory droplets and surface contacts.
The CDC is working with health-care providers and state and local health departments to develop contingency plans on how to vaccinate people against the flu because some settings that typically offer the vaccination, such as workplaces or other popular events, might not be offering flu shot clinics this year.
For the 2020-21 season, manufacturers have projected they will provide as many as 194 million to 198 million doses of flu vaccine, more than the 175 million-dose record set during the 2019-20 flu season, according to the CDC.
“We ask that people please keep staying safe. We are seeing COVID-19 spreading in many different settings. Whenever people get together there is a risk. We again thank everyone who is assisting us in slowing down and mitigating the effects of COVID-19,” said Scott.
For more information or to make an appointment for childhood and flu vaccinations when they become available, please call (920) 674-7275 or reach out to your medical provider or area pharmacy.
