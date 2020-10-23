CAMBRIDGE — Blue Jay head coach Mike Klingbeil had a few laughs when talking about Cambridge's game with Palmyra-Eagle Friday.
The first laugh, the amount of stress junior Trey Colts put on the Panther offense. The second laugh, a reminder of how many wins legendary Bob Nodolf has.
Colts helped spearhead a stingy defensive effort from Cambridge, as the Blue Jays defeated Palmyra-Eagle, 35-7, in a Eastern Suburban Conference game Friday night at Cambridge High School.
With the victory, Klingbeil moved into second in the program's all-time win list with 91. Klingbeil broke a second-place tie with James. B Knoblauch.
Nodolf sits a top of the list with 226 victories.
"I mean when you look at 226 on there," Klingbeil said with a laugh. "Bob is such a great guy and everything he's done. He's Cambridge football.
"For me it was an exciting moment, an exciting moment with the guys. We took a bunch of pictures with the guys afterwards...Fifteen years later I was able to move into No. 2."
During the game Colts collected a total of 150 yards of offense and scored twice. Defensively he was second on the team in tackles with seven.
All night the Palmyra-Eagle sideline yelled, '28', to help make sure the Panther offense identified where the Cambridge playmaker lined up on defense.
"It's funny because Trey really is a defensive back or a safety," Klingbeil said with a chuckle. "We had planed going into the season to run a four defensive linemen front. We just found after the second or third week we were just ineffective. We just got banged up and weren't making plays.
"We needed to find a way to stop the run, so we moved Trey from free safety to that extended middle linebacker role."
One of the reasons the move has worked so far and continued to work against the Panthers is the dominance of senior defensive lineman Ryan Lund. The 2019 Defensive and Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Capitol South often forces double teams.
"We put him (Colts) right behind Lund," Klingbeil said. "He's (Lund) our big guy at nose and then Trey just shoots gaps. He's super fast, agile, he's quick.
"He (Colts) causes all kind of problems doing that."
After punts on the first two possessions of the game, Cambridge got on the board for the first points of the game with a 18-yard rushing touchdown from senior tailback Jacob Moody. An extra point from senior Ezra Stein made it 7-0 Blue Jays with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter.
The teams traded three punts into the second quarter of play. On Cambridge’s fourth possession of the game, the Blue Jays extended their lead to 14-0 with a quick score.
This time it was Colts — who took it 37 yards to the end zone on a run play. Colts just about went untouched as he turned the corner on the right-side of the field and ran down the sideline for the score.
The scoring-drive was only two plays, with Moody busting a 29-yard run before the Colts touchdown. The point after from Stein put Cambridge up 14-0 with 6:44 until halftime.
The Blue Jays were not done in the first half.
Palmyra-Eagle’s offense was forced into a three-and-out and a good punt return put Cambridge at the Panthers’ 34-yard line to start the drive.
The short field resulted in another rushing touchdown from Colts, taking just 1 minute, 30 seconds of game time. Colts punched it in from 3-yards out and Stein put the kick through the up rights to make it 21-0 Jays with 3:09 to play until half.
The Blue Jays got the ball back with 2:30 left in the second quarter at the Palmyra-Eagle 43-yard line. Colts once again left his imprint on the drive.
On a 4th-and-7, Colts caught a short pass — made a Palmyra defender miss with a quick sidestep and ran it down to the 5-yard line.
It looked like senior wide receiver Dale Yerges was going to find the end zone with a touchdown catch, but the wideout fumbled the ball. Luckily for the Blue Jays, junior Peter Schmude recovered the ball in the end zone and Stein drilled the extra point to give Cambridge a 28-0 advantage at halftime.
The Blue Jay defense just about put the game to bed with a defensive stand to start the second half. Palmyra-Eagle drove all the way down to the Cambridge 4-yard line on the first possession of the third quarter, but junior Austin Hughes picked off freshman Joey Brown in the end zone after the Panthers elected for three straight pass plays.
Cambridge’s final score of the game came when sophomore J.D. Merryfield deflected a pass attempt from Stein, but Schmude made a spectacular play of focus as he hauled in the tipped pass for a 68-yard touchdown and his second score of the night with 5:12 to play until the fourth.
The play gave Cambridge a 35-0 lead and forced a running clock.
Palmyra-Eagle finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard run by sophomore Riley Schneider.
Cambridge put together one of its best offensive performances of the season, collecting 340 yards of total offense, including a 7-11, 133 yard performance from Stein.
"We got our full package of offense," Klingbeil said. "We hit the vertical throw, which we haven't been able to do all year.
Happy (almost) anniversary
Friday's game on Oct. 23 was just two days to the year away from the Blue Jays-Panthers 2019 playoff matchup, which Cambridge won, 28-20.
Because of the delayed start, the game was played in Week 5 this season.
"It's kind of neat," Klingbeil said. "It's just a different season."
CAMBRIDGE 35, PALMYRA-EAGLE 7
Cambridge 7 21 7 0 — 35
Palmyra 0 0 0 7 — 7
Scoring plays
First quarter
C — Moody 18 run (kick good) 5:02
Second quarter
C — Colts 37 run (kick good) 6:44
C — Colts 3 run (kick good) 3:09
C — Schmude fumble recovery (kick good) 0:34
Third quarter
C — Schmude 68 pass from Stein (kick good) 5:12
Fourth quarter
PE — Schneider 3 run (kick good) 4:43
TEAM STATISTICS
Passing yards — PE 104, C 133. Rushing — PE 37-164, C 28-207. First downs — PE 11, C 10. Fumbles-lost — PE 2-0, C 1-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Passing (comp-att-int-yds) C Stein 7-11-0-133. Rushing (att-yds-tds) — PE 16-90-0, C Colts 14-119-2. Receiving (rec-yds) — PE Eddy 1-37, C Schmude 1-68.
