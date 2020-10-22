The title of the best football team in Lake Mills is on the line Friday.
Lakeside Lutheran takes the short trip to Lake Mills High School for what should be one of the state’s most anticipated games Week 5. The Warriors remained unbeaten last week, while the L-Cats put together another masterful offensive effort heading into the Slider Bowl.
Cambridge hosts Palmyra-Eagle in a rematch of a 2019 playoff game, this time as conference foes in the Eastern Suburban. The Blue Jays are coming off a close loss, while the Panthers earned their first win last week in dominant fashion.
Here’s a look at the Week 5 matchups.
Lakeside Lutheran (3-0) vs. Lake Mills (3-1)
Week 4: Lakeside Lutheran defeated Kewaskum, 39-8, to remain unbeaten last week. Lake Mills easily handled Watertown, 49-24, in Week 4 action.
What to watch: Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen had a signature game against Lakeside last season, going 32-42 for 368 yards and four passing touchdowns. He also rushed the ball 13 times for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The game ended, 49-14, Lake Mills.
Through three games this season, the Warrior defense is allowing just 9.7 points per game. Even if the L-Cats crack through the Warrior defense, Lakeside has shown its ability to be able to compete in a shootout this season, averaging 34.3 points per contest.
The 2020 edition of Lake Mills-Lakeside Lutheran has all the makings of a close game.
Who to watch: Lake Mills likes to attack teams through the air, but the L-Cats certainly are just as capable on the ground, as shown by last week’s game. Senior running back Charlie Cassady ran the ball 11 times for 132 yards and a pair of scores last week. Cassidy will likely be one of the focal points in Lake Mills’ offense again this week and will help open up the game for Moen.
Lakeside senior running back Ian Olszewski was held in check the Warriors’ first game, but has since found his groove the last two contests. In the last two games combined, Olszewski has carried the ball 16 times for 115 yards and a touchdown. Olszewski forms a nice one-two running punch with senior Micah Cody.
Cambridge (2-2) vs. Palmyra-Eagle (1-3)
Week 4: Cambridge had a fourth-quarter lead against Randolph, but the Blue Jays ended up falling short, 34-22. Palmyra-Eagle burst into the win column in Week 4 with a 33-0 victory over Dodgeland.
What to watch: The Panthers were winless going into last week, so how much does a blowout victory do for Palmyra-Eagle’s confidence? P-E started off the season with a one-point loss, an overtime defeat and a 35-0 thumping in its third game. Although Dodgeland wasn’t of the quality of the previous teams the Panthers faced, sometimes a big win over a lesser-opponent can do wonders to a team’s — especially a young one — overall confidence.
The Blue Jays struggled on offense going into their game against Randolph last week. Cambridge had scored just 10 points in its last two weeks combined before Week 4. In the first quarter of last week’s game the Blue Jays were shutout. But the final three quarters against the Rockets the Cambridge offense started to find a rhythm, scoring 22 points. Even though the Blue Jays lost, we’ll see if they can carry their offensive momentum into Week 5 against the Panthers.
Who to watch: Cambridge senior running back Jacob Moody has been the Blue Jays’ third running option this season — behind senior quarterback Erza Stein and junior running back Trey Colts — but showed last week he can still make an impact with limited looks. Moody ran the ball six times for 38 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season. On the season, Moody is averaging 7.1 yards per carry with 16 attempts through four games. Colts has been the workhorse this season out of the backfield, rushing the ball 61 times, but Moody can certainly hold his own when he gets the opportunity.
Senior defensive lineman Casey Webber spearheaded the Panthers’ dominant defensive effort last week. Webber racked up 13 total tackles as Dodgeland collected just 14 total yards of offense. Webber — along with the rest of the Palmyra-Eagle defense — will look to slow down Cambridge’s strong running attack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.