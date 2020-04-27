They arrive early to get the best spot, pulling up to face the large windows of what used to be a car dealership showroom.
Most stay buckled in, but a few venture out to chat with friends at a “social distance” through the driver’s side window.
And when the clock strikes four, horns start beeping.
It’s Saturday afternoon at the Church on the Rock, and as usual, the parking lot is full.
What is not usual, however, is that the service is drive-in.
Pastor Bill Bartz says he is pleased to be able to preach in person during the coronavirus pandemic, but leading a worship service with a plate-glass window between the pulpit and congregation has its drawbacks.
“It’s kind of weird,” the Fort Atkinson minister said Saturday. “We had good sunshine last week, but then they have trouble seeing in and we can’t see out with sunshine bouncing off the windshield. It was a blessing to have clouds today.”
Thanks to the overcast sky, the minister could make eye contact and the congregation could see him and the musicians through the glass.
“That is important,” he said. “I am much more comfortable relating to people than things. I feel, whether it’s FM or the cars or the windows, things get in the way of that. I really was off my game the first week on Easter Sunday, the first time we had a drive-in service, but it went OK.
“Usually I’m praying ‘Lord, you know all the things that can go wrong.’ That week, I was praying, ‘Lord, think of all the things that can go right.’ And most of them did go right. It was amazing.”
Also amazing is how well the low-frequency FM broadcast has been working. Not only has it been able to reach well past the parking lot of the church, but last Saturday, it was heard as far away as Whitewater, Jefferson and Hebron. The clouds might have had something to do with that.
Either way, Bartz plans to continue the broadcast even after the safer-at-home order is lifted. Not only will that enable people who are not ready to socicalize to continue “attending” church, but it also will help spread God’s word to others at home.
“I think there have been people who have been traumatized enough by this coronavirus that they are not going to be comfortable in crowds,” Bartz said. “I don’t want them to feel that they’re not part of the assembly. But in the future, at some point, our back is going to be to them (when the pastor and musicians turn to face attendees inside), so we will have to see how it goes.
“We’re going to run the FM broadcast as long as we can,” Bartz added. “We’ve hit on something. It serves us to serve others well.”
Looking at the past half-year, Bartz said he never would have thought this is how they would be worshipping today.
It was not long ago that the Blackhawk Island barn in which the congregation had worshipped for nearly eight years was up for sale and the then-Church in the Barn had to find a new home.
“We were without a place to land for about two months,” Bartz said, noting that he thought perhaps the congregation would have to disband.
But some members found the former dealership for rent and suggested looking at it.
Bartz said that he had his doubts, but they were proven wrong.
“I wouldn’t have chosen this place, but the Lord knew exactly that this was going to happen,” Bartz said, referring to being in a showroom with windows on three sides during a pandemic. “I can’t think of any church that is any better situated to do what we’re doing than what we’re doing right here.”
