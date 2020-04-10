The declaration of emergency for the City of Fort Atkinson — approved by the city council March 17 — has been extended for an additional 30 days, given that the coronavirus pandemic still persists.
The Fort Atkinson City Council took that action Thursday, recognizing that with the need to be proactive and prepare, the city finds the potential for disaster exists that requires extraordinary measures to protect the health and well-being of residents. Declaring a state of emergency will facilitate and expedite the use of resources to protect persons from the impacts of the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining continuity of operations for the city.
Meanwhile, in related action, the council reviewed and approved paying city employees during the COVID-19 state-issued emergency “Stay at Home” order.
City Manager Matt Trebatoski said the city continues to monitor developments with COVID-19, and that the health and safety of everyone continues to be the number-one priority.
“To date, we have no confirmed cases within our team; however, due to new cases being reported in the community and in light of the governor’s emergency ‘Safer at Home’ order, we have decided that all non-essential city services will continue to be placed on hold until at least 8 a.m. on Friday, April 24, to align with the statewide order,” Trebatoski said.
The city, he said, is doing this to protect its employees, their families and the entire community.
“City departments have developed plans intended to keep essential employees healthy for the duration of the pandemic, either by working at home, staying home and healthy until their next shift, or simply staying home until ordered back to work,” Trebatoski informed the council, remotely via Zoom.
“During this time, employees continue to report directly to their supervisors who are developing low-risk tasks to try to maintain some meaningful productivity in light of the circumstances.”
The city manager said he recommended that the city continue paying all of its full-time and regular part-time employees their normal, full wages.
“The city presently has the capacity to continue paying its employees their regular, full wages,” Trebatoski said. “If we were to consider laying off non-essential workers, which we are not at this time, we still would be required to pay unemployment claims directly, giving most workers a majority of their current compensation anyway.”
Keeping city staff healthy, he said, is paramount to maintaining essential services to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We also want to ensure that we are able to retain our employees as we work through this challenging and unprecedented set of circumstances,” Trebatoski told the city council members.
“We plan to be able to continue in this capacity, if the state order is extended, until at least July, 2020, at which time we would need to reevaluate the situation,” he continued.
“Financially, we have placed all non-essential capital expenditures on hold,” he added. “This is a very conservative step and hopefully ends up proving to be unnecessary, but is the prudent thing to do at this time.”
