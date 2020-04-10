Meeting remotely via Zoom, the Fort Atkinson City Council on Thursday awarded a $698,261 contract for the 2020 street program to low-bidder Wolf Paving Inc.
In addition to street milling and paving work, the contract will involve extension of the Rockwell Avenue multi-purpose path east to Memorial Park and paving the Haumerson Pond parking lot.
The bid for the street program includes a 5-percent contingency fee allowing Wolf Paving, of Oconomowoc and Sun Prairie, to exceed its totals by 5 percent with approval of the city manager and city engineer. Any excess beyond 5 percent will necessitate council approval.
“The total (amount) that we’re looking at with respect to our overall street program budget gives us about $38,000 to $40,000 of wiggle room, so to speak, of contingency,” city engineer Andy Selle said.
The street program, he said, will consist of two categories this year: Street rehabilitation and street maintenance.
The street rehabilitation will consist of removing, or milling, two inches of surface asphalt and placing new surface asphalt in three main areas of the city.
“The intended work is to provide a needed improvement in the traveled roadway surface and to bridge the gap in deferred maintenance that has left many of the city’s roadways in need of restoration,” Selle stated.
The following roadways, he noted, are included in this year’s street program:
• City north locations: North Water Street East, from Main Street to Edward Street; Edward Street, from Ralph Street to North Water Street East; Clarence Street, from Lorman Street to the river terminus; Jefferson Street, from Lorman Street to the river terminus; and North Fourth Street, from Main Street to North High Street.
• City central locations: South Third Street, from Main Street to Bluff Street; and South High Street, from East Milwaukee Avenue to Whitewater Avenue.
• City south locations: Highland Avenue, from Endl Boulevard to Maple Street.
Street maintenance, Selle said, will be performed by the city’s Department of Public Works crews and consist of “routing, crack filling and various patching, with asphalt and concrete, along a number of streets within the city limits. No contracted work will be occurring this year.”
He said the Transportation Fund — composed of the city’s annual street-program allocation and the additional vehicle registration fee funds — in general will pay for the street pavement and concrete work, totaling $635,159, in the base bid.
“The Sanitary Sewer Utility will pay for any necessary sanitary restoration such as manhole adjustments or repairs,” Selle reported. “The Stormwater Utility will pay for any necessary storm-facility restoration such as catch basin and manhole repairs. And the Water Utility will pay for any necessary water valve box restoration as a result of the proposed 2020 street program.
“The funds necessary to make these minor repairs and adjustments are difficult to ascertain until construction is under way and any required repairs are uncovered, and should be minimal in nature,” he added.
Wolf Paving’s Alternate Bid A totaling $13,224.25 — to extend the Rockwell Avenue multi-use path east to Memorial Park, near the National Guard Armory — will be funded using monies carried over from the Rockwell Avenue reconstruction project.
Its Alternate Bid B totaling $49,877.75 — to install the Haumerson Pond parking lot — will be funded through the city’s Parks Department using donations collected by the Friends of Haumerson Pond group.
Meanwhile on Thursday, the council formally accepted terms of a State of Wisconsin Multimodal Local Supplement (MLS) competitive grant award for street projects, and also approved moving forward with soliciting borrowing terms from local lenders to meet the city’s match of between $400,000 and $500,000.
MLS is a reimbursement program, administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which assists local units of government in improving roads, bridges, harbors, railroads, transit services and bicycle/pedestrian paths by paying a percentage of eligible project costs, with the balance matched by the sponsoring local unit of government.
The city engineer said the state offered competitive grants totaling $75 million for transportation projects, of which cities were given $14 million.
“The City of Fort Atkinson put forward an application to attend to streets in two of our industrial parks, which have not been paved since the late-1970s and early 1980s,” Selle informed the council. “The city’s grant was funded by the state at 48 percent, or just under $388,000.”
The total project cost is just over $800,000 and must be accomplished within the next six years, he said, adding, “We need to come up with roughly $400,000 or half of that $800,000 project estimate. And it would behoove us to do that this year, given that we had a large amount of paving that we just approved for the 2020 season.”
The work itself, the city engineer said, largely will involve pulverizing and repaving.
“Those streets do not have curb and gutter, so they allow us an opportunity to do quite a bit of work in there and actually raise the grade of the road without having to worry about matching in with gutter elevations,” Selle said of the industrial parks. “So, a relatively inexpensive project that will result in much better road conditions.”
The project also will require some drainage work along the ditches that exist at those two locations, he said, noting the timing of the state grant being awarded to the city was excellent.
“Staff have looked at current borrowing rates,” Selle said, “and surmised that the cost of materials over the next six years would likely match the interest accrued in borrowing for this project. Our recommendation is to move forward with soliciting local bids for borrowing and to bring those terms back the city council for consideration.”
Meanwhile, in other business, the council:
• Approved a recommendation from the Transportation and Traffic Review Committee to restrict parking on both sides of Highland Avenue, west of Janesville Avenue — adjacent to Spacesaver Corp. — on Mondays through Fridays, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“This will allow for better egress for large trucks to make deliveries and pickups at Spacesaver,” said David Witte of Spacesaver. “It also will improve the safety of pedestrians walking around parked cars across the road. The majority of the cars parked on the street are Spacesaver employees. There is ample parking in the southwest corner lot to accommodate the vehicles this would displace.”
• Approved a recommendation from the Transportation and Traffic Review Committee to reduce the speed limit to 30 miles per hour on North High Street (State Highway 26), from its intersection with Ralph Street north to the city limits.
Current city ordinance sets the speed for North High Street, for southbound and northbound traffic, at 45 mph from the city limits to Blackhawk Drive where it changes to 30 mph.
City staff feel the speed limit reduction will improve traffic and pedestrian safety as this area redevelops. This change, they said, should help reduce speeds near Woodland Drive, County Highway K, the existing bike trail and Klement Park.
• Accepted and filed the annual report from Ryan Bros. Ambulance on 2019 ambulance services.
