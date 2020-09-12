When "budget season" ends, Fort Atkinson City Manager Matt Trebatoski is expected to be leaving to become city administrator/treasurer in Oconomowoc.
Fort Atkinson City Council President Mason Becker confirmed Saturday that Trebatoski planned to accept an offer from the City of Oconomowoc.
"I found out two weeks ago that Matt was being considered for the position in Oconomowoc," Becker said, adding, "He is perfectly happy in Fort Atkinson and was not looking to make a move."
Becker explained that Oconomowoc's hiring process for a city administrator/treasurer apparently had not yielded a finalist, so a search firm contacted Trebatoski and other individuals with similar professional experience and asked them to apply. He did, and came out the top choice.
"I spoke with him yesterday and he let me know he had a finalized offer and he would be accepting it," Becker said. "I shared that while we hate to be losing him, we are very excited for him and this opportunity."
In a memorandum to the common council dated Friday, Sept. 11, Oconomowoc Mayor Robert P. Magnus announced Trebatoski’s appointment and asked for members’ confirmation.
The memo reads: “With the resignation of Sarah Kitsembel, city administrator/treasurer, in June 2020, the city began the search for a new city administrator/treasurer. The city interviewed several qualified candidates for the position, and I am ready to make an appointment of an exceptional individual with the background, experience and integrity that is a right fit for our community.
“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Trebatoski, city manager for the City of Fort Atkinson, and ask for the council’s confirmation in addition to approval of the agreement on separation procedures/payments.”
Mayor Magnus included a suggested motion to that effect, but no date for a meeting to vote on it was mentioned in the memo. However, it is on the agenda for the Oconomowoc Common Council's Tuesday, Sept. 15, meeting.
Trebatoski will be at that meeting, which takes place at the same time the Fort Atkinson City Council meets, Becker said. The council president noted that on Monday, he would start looking into firms to help with Fort Atkinson's search for a successor.
Becker said Trebatoski likely will wait until Oconomowoc's final approve before placing his pending resignation on the Fort Atkinson council's agenda.
"He does intend to stay for the complete budget process, at least until early November," Becker said of the city manager, who with his family plans to move to Oconomowoc.
Becker said that, during his five years on the city council, Trebatoski has been an "excellent" city manager, constantly receiving extremely high-quality performance reviews.
"Obviously, we would love to keep him in Fort Atkinson, but Oconomowoc is a littler bit bigger, along the interstate, and has a lot of things going for it," Becker said, adding that there was no way Fort Atkinson could match Oconomowoc's offer.
The council president said that Fort Atkinson has made tremendous strides during Trebatoski's tenure relating to infrastructure and parks, including the new Wheels Park.
"Matt has been a big part of all that," Becker said. "He is an involved leader and a tremendous talent and it is a shame to lose him, but this is a new opportunity for Matt and his family."
He noted that both he and Trebatoski are 40 years old, "and that is a good time to look at the next opportunity."
A University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point graduate, Trebatoski majored in political science and public administration. He then went on to UW-Milwaukee, where he earned a master’s degree in public administration in May 2005.
Trebatoski worked for more than two years for the Village of Johnson Creek, first as an intern and then, upon completion of his master’s degree, as the assistant village administrator, prior to coming to Fort Atkinson in May 2006 city clerk/treasurer.
He was named acting city manager in February 2014 following the resignation and signing of a separation agreement with City Manager Evelyn Johnson.
He had not been among the 45 candidates to express interest in the position during the search process from which Johnson eventually was hired in 2012.
However, two year later, he was readty for the job. In July 2014, the Fort Atkinson City Council selected Trebatoski as city manager.
Ironically, if Trebatoski accepts the Oconomowoc position, he would succeed a woman who also has had Jefferson County ties.
A Lake Mills resident, Kitsembel is a Jefferson native who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1997. She served as accounting coordinator for Jefferson County from 1998-2001.
She left to become finance director of the City of Oconomowoc, where she was promoted to city administrator upon the resignation of Diane Gard in January 2017.
This past June, Kitsembel reportedly left Oconomowoc to become the City of Brookfield’s deputy finance director.
Fort Atkinson has had seven city managers during the community’s 88 years under the city manager system.
