SUMNER — Nedra and Jim Lemke who were found dead outside a Town of Sumner home on Tuesday died of gunshot wounds, the Jefferson County Medical examiner said Friday.
Kevin P. Anderson, of Fort Atkinson, is being sought in connection with the deaths of his sister and brother-in-law and a fire at a residence.
Nedra, 57, and Jim Lemke, 59, of Fort Atkinson, were discovered dead outside the house of the siblings’ late father, Verdal E. Anderson on Tuesday.
Kevin and Nedra are two of five children of Verdal, who passed away on June 5. His estate currently is in probate court, according to online court records.
Anderson, of Perry Road, is described as a 61-year-old white male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and balding brown hair.
Authorities warn that anyone seeing Anderson should not approach him. Instead, citizens are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday, his department received a call of a possible burglary at N1941 County Highway A, off of State Highway 106 in the Town of Sumner. Upon arriving at the scene, a deputy saw two people lying in the driveway, who later were determined to be dead.
Shortly thereafter, shots were fired at the deputy by a person inside the residence. The deputy returned fire and was able to take cover.
The deputy then noticed black smoke coming from the residence, which soon became engulfed in flames.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the deaths and fire that took place.
At this time, law enforcement officials believe the incident was targeted and not a random act, the DOJ reported.
The DOJ asks anyone who might have information about this incident or who was driving in the area of State Highway 106 and Highway A to please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 674-7310.
