Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Daily Union's delivery will be delayed one day for subscribers in Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.
The paper will be delivered in Saturday's mail.
In addition, top stories in Friday's issue may be accessed for free on the website at www.dailyunion.com. Those stories will be tagged "Editor's pick."
The Daily Union apologizes for the delay and inconvenience.
