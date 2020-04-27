Administrators in the School District of Fort Atkinson reached out to high school students, their families and staff, via email and robocall, regarding the passing of a freshman student on Saturday.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that one of our students, freshman Lily Zimdars, passed away yesterday,” Fort Atkinson High School principal Dan Halvorsen shared Sunday afternoon. “This is an extremely difficult tragedy; we have resources available on the high school webpage for assistance for our students, families and School District of Fort Atkinson team members.
“Please keep in mind that in this time of tragedy, emotions run high, and oftentimes the best thing we can do for our students and each other is to listen with an open ear, keep an open heart and be ever mindful of the needs of those around us,” he added.
Meanwhile, District Administrator Rob Abbott followed by sending an all-staff email in which he stated, "Day in and day out, we learn to love these kids as our own. When a loss happens within our School District of Fort Atkinson family, we all feel it."
The school district has a number of resources available for its students, which can be found on the high school homepage and includes contact information for school counselors and administration as well as a “contact-me” form that can be completed.
It also has an entire page dedicated to emotional health support resources that pertain to grief and mental health, talking with one’s student about COVID-19 and general coping resources. This page was created a couple of weeks ago, prior to the student’s passing.
Lastly, the following message was published on the high school’s Facebook page: “As our entire community is saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students, counselors and administrators will be on hand to assist those in need. These resources can be found on our website.
“In this time of tragedy when emotions run high, it’s extremely important to be a friend, lend an open ear, keep an open heart and be mindful of the needs of those around you that may be suffering,” it adds. “Please keep these families and those around you in need, in your thoughts as we move forward together through these difficult times.”
