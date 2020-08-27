Word of a possible gang fight in downtown Fort Atkinson this weekend is unfounded, police say.
The Fort Atkinson Police Department recently received information from a confidential informant about a possible confrontation planned between alleged competing gangs. It was said to be taking place this Friday and Saturday during late evening, possibly downtown near a few popular South Main Street bars.
Fort Atkinson Police Chief Adrian Bump said that, while detectives worked to confirm this information, an officer safety situational-awareness message was shared with neighboring jurisdictions.
"Fort Atkinson detectives worked to verify and confirm the intelligence and were able to prove that the information was not accurate and was also not reliable," the chief said. "During this investigation, the situational-awareness information shared with neighboring jurisdictions was leaked by an outside jurisdiction’s employee, causing concern for citizens."
According to the leaked information, which was shared repeatedly via Facebook, a caller had alleged that gangs from Milwaukee and Madison are expanding their turf to Fort Atkinson, Jefferson and Johnson Creek, and named the Latin Kings and Gangster Disciples specifically. He said that the the Lobos — presumably the Diablos Lobos motorcycle club located in the Jefferson County area for many years — did not like the outside "gangs" moving in.
Investigators followed up with a confidential informant, who could not provide much detail, but mentioned the weekend of Aug. 28 and 29.
Chief Bump said that as the neighboring department works to resolve the issue of leaked confidential officer safety-related intelligence, it is important for the public to know that the Fort Atkinson Police Department takes these types of situations and intelligence very seriously.
"Our agency works vigorously to verify and corroborate information and intelligence so we can resolve, prevent and reduce crime while improving community safety," he said. "Although this information was found to be unsubstantiated, we planned for additional resources and officers to be present this weekend and have chosen to maintain the high level of presence and visibility, despite our unfounded disposition of this intelligence."
He continued: "Although this is an example of when information turned out to be inaccurate, we continue to encourage all citizens to report illegal, suspicious, and/or unsafe activity to their local police department. The eyes and ears of our citizens and their willingness to come forward allows our community to be one of Wisconsin’s safest."
Persons who see something are encouraged to say something by calling the Fort Atkinson Police Department at (920) 563-7777 or the anonymous tip line at (920) 563-7793.
