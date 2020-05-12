The St. Vincent De Paul Store in Fort Atkinson has reopened following a lifting of restrictions on retailers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fort Atkinson store is open with modified hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Only five customers allowed in the store at one time and customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
The food pantry at St. Vincent De Paul also is open during those hours. Perishable and non-perishable goods are available, including milk and cheese while supplies last.
"During this pandemic, many folks have been sorting their belongings and making donations of very nice goods to St. Vincent de Paul, so La lot of new-to-you merchandise is ready for sale," said St. Vincent De Paul President Bill Roberts.
