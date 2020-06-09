A fourth person has died of COVID-19 in Jefferson County as cases of the virus have more than doubled here in the past month while testing has increased.
This comes at a time when two of Wisconsin’s top officials at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have resigned, with no reason given by Gov. Tony Evers’ administration on why State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers was asked to leave.
Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, confirmed Tuesday that another county resident had died from COVID-19, bringing the total to four in the county since early May.
Jefferson County has had 134 positive cases of coronavirus confirmed as of June 9, and 4.280 tests coming back negative.
The first three deaths came from a small outbreak of the coronavirus more than a month ago at Sunset Ridge Assisted Living facility in Johnson Creek.
Sunset Ridge owner Robert Turner said an employee tested positive for the virus and people in the facility were then tested.
“Two of those tests gave us a false negative,” he said.
Four residents eventually tested positive for the virus, Turner said, and officials were able to stop the spread quickly.
“We lost three,” he said, noting that two of the residents who died were 98 years old and one was 83.
Turner said the another resident who had the virus is better now and will be returning to the facility soon.
“We have one lady coming home. She did well. She can’t wait to get home,” he said.
Turner said that Sunset Ridge has a professional cleaning service come to provide the building with extra cleaning.
There are five partner locations of the assisted living facility, including locations in Jefferson, Mayville and West Bend. Turner said there have been no other cases of coronavirus at any of the locations since.
All across the state and nation, the virus has hit nursing homes and assisted living facilities hard — including last week at Belmont Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on the east side of Madison, where 25 residents and 23 staff tested positive for the virus.
As of last week, the state listed 68 nursing homes with active investigations. But the DHS does not list assisted-living facilities by name on its website. It does list the number of active investigations at long-term care facilities, and Jefferson County has had three since the start of the coronavirus outbreak three months ago.
According to the state, of the 661 people who have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, about 44 percent have come from outbreaks at long-term care facilities.
While there has been money to help nursing homes through this pandemic, Mark Parkinson, the director of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, sent a letter to Health and Human Services and FEMA on Monday to request $5 billion in emergency funding for assisted living facilities.
The money would go toward helping fund expanded testing, staffing and personal protective equipment.
Evers said a month ago the state would provide free testing to nursing homes and staff, but assisted living facilities were not mention in reports.
As of Tuesday, positive cases across the state also have more than doubled to 21,000 in the last month with more testing. Part of the increased testing has been Evers’ plan to use the National Guard to open testing sites to all. In May, there were 1,300 people tested at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater site.
While the number of positive cases increases, overall percentage of positive cases has declined the last two weeks to 2.7 percent.
But as the state has more testing going on, there also are a lot of changes at the state level.
Nicole Safar, who had been the third in command at the state Department of Health Services, left in the agency to join A Better Wisconsin Together, the liberal group announced on Monday.
State Health Officer Ayers was asked to resign from the department in early May. She told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an article published Tuesday that she was not given a reason why.
The shakeup comes as conservatives have questioned the state’s response to the pandemic and the Republican-controlled Senate has held off on confirming Andrea Palm as secretary of the Department of Health Services. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed her in 2019 and some GOP senators unhappy with the state’s handling of the pandemic have called for Palm to be fired.
Little is known about why Ayers, who had been an early public figure in the coronavirus fight and briefed state lawmakers about it in March, left the agency. Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff referred questions about the departures to the state health department.
Ayers told the Journal Sentinel in an interview that she was asked to leave the job she held for 14 months during a May 10 phone call with Palm and Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. Ayers said she had not received any warnings about the quality of her work and she was not aware of any disagreements in how she was handling the fight against the pandemic.
In her resignation letter, obtained by the Journal Sentinel under the state’s open records law, Ayers said she worked hard to meet the challenges of the job and she was “disappointed that I will not be able to continue that work in the Evers administration, but I wish you and the (division) staff nothing but the best as you carry on the important work of public health.”
Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a statement Tuesday that Republicans have a number of concerns with how the state health department is being run.
“Governor Evers would be wise to clean up his agency in a hurry,” he said. “With $2 billion dollars coming from the federal government, it’d be great if they could at least assure taxpayers that they’re managing the money responsibly.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
