WHITEWATER — Free drive-through COVID-19 testing for residents of Jefferson and Walworth counties is being offered this week in Whitewater.
Testing will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, May 27-30, at the Perkins Stadium parking lot #24 on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus. The address is 910 W. Schwager Drive.
Testing is open to all Wisconsin residents age 5 and older. No appointment is necessary and people wishing to be tested do not need to have shown any symptoms of the coronavirus.
The Jefferson County Health Department noted that this swab test is for active virus particles and not antibodies.
“This test is helpful for telling you if you are actively sick or infected, not if you’ve had COVID-19 and since recovered,” health officials said.
A photo ID is not required, but attendees must provide their name, current address and telephone number, date of birth and email address, if applicable.
Health information will remain private. Results typically will be available in two to three days.
As of May 22, Jefferson County had 75 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,002 people testing negative. There have been three deaths.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, May 19, Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater started testing residents in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement that all nursing homes and staff in Wisconsin would be tested for COVID-19.
Fairhaven Present and CEO Paul Kuenning reported that testing began that day with apartment residents and staff, followed Wednesday at Hearthstone, assisted living and skilled nursing residents and staff and then Thursday at Prairie Village residents and staff.
“Each day, we have had a courier pick up the kits and take them to a lab in Madison, where results will be given to us within 24-48 hours and notifications will be made to our infection control nurse,” he said. "It is our hope that all 420 tests come back negative, but we are bracing and prepared for the possibility that it might not be the case."
He concluded: "We feel it is best to continue to keep our residents, family, and others informed as we continue to navigate through COVID-19. Knowing that all results will not be in until the weekend, we are continuing to keep all precautions in place for residents, staff, and visitors as guided by the CDC and state/local health officials."
As of Saturday, the Fairhaven website had announced there were no positive cases at the residential facility.
