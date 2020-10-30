Tuesday's election is expected to see high turnout at the polls, even though a record number of votes already have been cast absentee.
As of Friday, Jefferson County residents had submitted 23,109 absentee ballots either by mail or dropoff, and 8,686 by voting in-person absentee. That totals 31,795.
Looking at some area communities, the number of mailed or dropped-off absentee ballots and in-person absentee votes, respectively, were: Fort Atkinson, 3,688 and 1,329; Jefferson, 2,046 and 753; Lake Mills, 2,196 and 828; Waterloo, 1,003 and 505; Watertown, 6,084 and 2,932; Whitewater, 2,285 and 559; Village of Johnson Creek, 894 and 366; Village of Cambridge, 696 and 101; Village of Palmyra, 301 and 126; Village of Sullivan, 125 and 43; Town of Koshkonong, 1,131 and 425; and Town of Oakland, 1,278 and 443.
The interest is high because the ballot contains a number of notable races, the top one being that between Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and their Democratic challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.
Also on the ballot are Constitution Party candidates Don Blankenship and William Mohr, Libertarians Jo Jorgenson and Jeremy Spike Cohen, and American Socialist Party candidates Brian Carroll and Amar Patel.
A write-in vote for the White House race must include both the presidential and vice presidential candidates' names. Writing in only a vice presidential candidate will not be counted.
Jefferson County electors also will be selecting a successor to 5th Congressional District U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., who is stepping down after 40 years in the House of Representatives. Vying for his seat are Republican Scott Fitzgerald, the current state Senate Majority Leader whose 13th Senate District covers much of Jefferson County, and Tom Palzewicz, a Democrat from Brookfield who lost a bid against Sensenbrenner two years ago.
All four state Assembly seats that cover Jefferson County are up for election. In District 33, which includes Fort Atkinson, incumbent Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, is being opposed by Democrat Mason Becker, a Fort Atkinson business owner and president of the Fort Atkinson City Council.
District 43 Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, is facing a challenge from Beth Drew, a Milton Republican, while Democrat Melissa Winker of Oconomowoc is repeating a challenge of 38th District Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc. District 37 incumbent Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, is opposed by Democrat Abigail Lowery and Independent Stephen Ratzlaff Jr., both of DeForest.
There are several Jefferson County officeholders on the ballot as well, although none are opposed. Seeking new terms are incumbent Sheriff Paul Milbrath, County Clerk Audrey McGraw, Register of Deeds Staci Hoffman and Treasurer John Jensen.
Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall is running for her first full term in office after being appointed to fill the position vacated by Susan Happ, who resigned in March to become director of the state Department of Justice’s Criminal Litigation Unit. She is unopposed.
Also countywide is an advisory referendum on redistricting. It reads: “Should the state Legislature pass a constitutional amendment that entrusts the redistricting process to an independent nonpartisan commission?”
Currently, the governor, Assembly and Senate leaders are in charge of deciding the Congressional and state legislative district boundaries. Approval of the referendum would advise the Legislature to change the process so a majority political party can not "gerrymander" or potentially create district boundaries that might favor their party.
Jefferson County is among 11 counties statewide with the so-called Fair Maps referendum on Tuesday's ballot. Earlier this year, the county board of supervisors voiced support for its approval.
Also on Tuesday in a Town of Palmyra referendum, electors will be asked whether they think the town clerk/treasurer should be elected by residents or appointed by the board of supervisors.
All polls in Jefferson County open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Note that absentee ballots must be returned to the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Residents who have not yet submitted their absentee ballot may visit myvote.wi.gov to find a secure dropoff site; they also may drop it off at the polls Tuesday.
Jefferson County residents may register to vote at the polls on Tuesday.
All voters must show a valid Wisconsin ID and should wear a facemask and observe social-distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
