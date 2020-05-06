It’s been months since Jackson has had a haircut, but wearing a hat is out of the question.
It’s difficult to walk down the street and not have people notice his shaggy “do.”
And with the hair going in every direction, there is no accessorizing to distract anymore.
These locks need a spa day.
After being sheltered for months by the Safer-at-Home order issued by Gov. Tony Evers in March, a haircut has been hard to come by.
But on Wednesday, Jackson was able to get a much-coveted cut appointment and be beautiful once again.
As Americans wait impatiently for their next hair appointments, dogs like Jackson are getting theirs. And this could be a look into how busy things might get when human styling salons reopen.
Last week, Evers relaxed some restrictions, allowing pet groomers to continue operations. But now there is a mad scramble to get an appointment with local groomers already booked into June.
“I’m working 10 and 11 hours a day to get caught up,” said Malissa Young, owner of Pretty Pets in Fort Atkinson. “Some of these dogs are so bad. They had waited from winter not being able to get groomed.”
When Evers placed the Safer-at-Home order into effect March 24, Young was one of the businesses that was deemed nonessential and had to close.
She had opened it not even a year earlier in May, and when the order halted operation, things were difficult.
“I was crying every single day,” Young said.
She became mentally exhausted as weeks with no work started to compile, and she wondered how the business would come back from this. She was stressed, but has a great landlord, Young said. She also has not received any unemployment compensation or stimulus money yet.
“But I’ve been successful since the day I opened,” Young said.
So she held out hope, looking for answers.
“Every day. I am waiting for that one little glimpse,” she said.
Young was booked out for weeks when she had to close and reschedule appointments. As weeks went by, she had no answers for customers as to when her shop would reopen.
There also were bottles of shampoo waiting for customers with no way to get that to them.
“I am a go-getter. And I worked in health care my whole life. I am always cautious. I went from being booked every single day to nothing,” she recalled.
Her mother, who owns a bar in Baraboo, also is having a rough go, she said. And if things don’t get better, the bar might not reopen.
Then, two weeks ago, the Badger Bounce Back Plan eased restrictions and Pretty Pets opened again.
Young was in Madison when the news broke, and her telephone was ringing all the way back to Fort Atkinson, and through the night.
“What? You are giving us one day notice now?” she said of the state’s decision. “I wasn’t ready.”
People started calling from as far away as Cottage Grove. For now, Young only grooming dogs because demand is so high. She is booked until mid-June, taking only Sundays off and adding help answering the phone.
And the dogs in the roughest shape are coming for haircuts first.
“It’s been hard. I go home and can hardly move,” Young said.
Many of the dogs she grooms have undergone clinical procedures. Their hair is beyond matted, and ones that had made great medical progress before the Stay-at-Home order now have sores.
Young is taking precautions, sanitizing everything between clients and using a curbside drop-off service for products. She also wears a facemask and gloves.
“Something we’re going to have to adapt to and be smart about,” she said.
Business has been strong since the reopening for many groomers, with places like Custom Grooming in Jefferson announcing on its answering machine that appointments are booked into June, as well.
For all area gromers, opening for business came in a nick of time.
“Being able to reopen is a gift. I have been so worried about the condition of my clients. I think more worried about them than the financial aspect,” said Denise Craig, owner of Bark of the Town LLC. in Lake Mills.
For Craig, the situation was starting to look dire and she started applying for jobs April 26.
“One more month and I would have been done. I have an amazing landlord who told me not to worry about my rent, which was a huge relief, but all my other overhead and home bills still needed to get paid,” she said.
Dog owners have been worried, too. Craig’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing since the governor announced dog groomers could open back up.
“Not all groomers have decided to open back up right away,” she said. “Not only are my regulars calling, but new clients, as well. I’m basically having to fit a month’s worth of clients into a schedule of three weeks that is already full.”
Craig isn’t allowed to have any other people in the shop, which makes her job challenging.
“It makes it hard for the bigger dogs and high-anxiety ones,” she said.
Craig will be working for the next 17 days straight and keeping health and safety in mind.
“I am wearing gloves, a mask, dogs are going directly in the tub, I’m sanitizing between each appointment and I have curbside check in and check out,” Craig said.
She loves her clients and said it is scary to realize she almost lost her business.
“To be able to continue doing what I love is awesome. It kind of sucked realizing that I almost lost that,” she said.
As for Jackson, meanwhile, the haircut couldn’t have come soon enough. He looks dog-gone good, and with warm weather ahead, there will be plenty of people and pets out about to admire his new cut and style.
And boy, will they be jealous.
