JEFFERSON — As businesses reopen across the state, a stark reminder that COVID-19 still is here came Friday as the Jefferson County Health Department confirmed that another resident has died due to infection.
This mark the third resident in the county who died as a result of the coronavirus. The number of cases here is now at 58 people, with 1,537 tested.
As of Friday, Wisconsin had seen 11,685 cases of COVID-19 and 445 deaths, according to the DHS.
Local health officials across Wisconsin began rescinding their stay-at-home orders Friday after attorneys warned the mandates could be vulnerable to legal challenges after the state Supreme Court wiped out Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide “Safer-at-Home” extension through May 26.
The Wisconsin Counties Association posted a message on its website after the court ruled Wednesday saying it’s unclear whether local orders mimicking the statewide mandate would stand up in court. Health officials in Kenosha County withdrew their stay-at-home order Thursday night in light of the WCA warning. Brown and Manitowoc counties and the City of Cudahy dropped their orders Friday afternoon.
“While the WCA and outside legal counsel did not opine that counties were outright prohibited from taking such actions, they did indicate that overall, the legal basis to do so is likely weak,” Brown County’s attorney, David Hemery, said in a letter Friday to the county’s health officer, Anna Destree.
Evers issued a statewide order in March banning nonessential travel and ordering nonessential businesses to close in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order was supposed to expire in late April, but state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm extended it to May 26 at Evers’ direction.
Republican legislators frustrated with the order’s economic fallout asked the state Supreme Court to strike the order down. The court ruled 4-3 on Wednesday to erase the order. Chief Justice Patience Roggensack said the order amounted to an administrative rule that was subject to legislative approval and that Palm lacked the authority to issue it unilaterally.
The ruling led bars, restaurants, hair salons and other businesses to open immediately or begin making plans to reopen. Fearing that infections might spike as people begin moving around again, about a dozen counties have issued their own stay-at-home orders.
Evers’ spokeswoman, Melissa Baladauff, blamed the Supreme Court for creating confusion.
“We said all along there would be chaos if the Supreme Court tossed the governor’s plan and didn’t provide any clear direction and that’s exactly what we have,” she said.
Adding to the uncertainty Friday was Republican state Sen. Steve Nass, who demanded that Evers withdraw his outline for a new emergency rule to manage the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin.
Nass serves as co-chairman of the Legislature’s joint rules committee, which has to approve any rule before it can take effect. He said Evers’ scope statement indicates he wants to restore elements of the statewide stay-at-home order. Nass’ stance underscores how difficult it will be for Evers, a Democrat, to get any coronavirus rules through GOP lawmakers.
Baldauff didn’t immediately respond to a follow-up email seeking comment on Nass’ position.
Associated Press contributed to this story.
