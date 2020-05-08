To support local journalism, Heart of the City is sponsoring a drawing for 10 free three-month subscriptions to the Daily Jefferson County Union.
All residents of Jefferson County who are not current subscribers are eligible to enter online by filling out the form at https://bit.ly/2KJWJT7.
The drawing is open now through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 17. Winners will be notified on Monday, May 18.
“To support our Jefferson County community and our local newspaper, Heart of the City is sponsoring 10 new subscribers,” said Cynthia Ficenek, of the grassroots Fort Atkinson nonprofit organization. “Receive the Daily Union every weekday plus full online access for three months.”
Ficenek said that Heart of the City members know the value of having a daily newspaper in town — covering everything from local government and schools to clubs, events and features — and want to share that with their neighbors.
"This is a wonderful way to promote community journalism, and we are extremely appreciative of Heart of the City’s support,” said Daily Union managing editor Christine Spangler.
She noted that the current coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered businesses and schools and forced residents to stay “safer at home,” has kept reporters and editors very busy.
At the same time, the Daily Union itself has not been immune from the cuts in staff, hours and pay that many businesses have had to undertake to weather the storm.
“We are doing our best to cover how our communities are coping, and in many cases even thriving, during this global tragedy,” Spangler said. “It is heartwarming to see everyone come together and we are proud to be sharing that with our readers.”
Meanwhile, Ficenek noted that Heart of the City respects drawing entrants’ privacy and will use the information provided on the formonly to create a subscription for the drawing winners and/or to email entrants information about Heart of the City membership if requested.
