Here is something you might not want to find as you hunt for an Easter basket this weekend — snow.
But the good news is that the storm that is predicted to dump a half-foot of snow in the northern part of the state starting Sunday night isn’t supposed to bring much more than an inch or so to Jefferson County.
Meteorologist Andy Boxell from the National Weather Service out of Sullivan warned that the storm is a few days away and things could shift.
But one thing area residents definitely will be hit with by Monday is high winds.
“The wind is really going to pick up on Monday,” he said. “Forty- to 50-mph gusts.”
He said he does not see a strong likelihood that southern Wisconsin will get much from this late-season storm, but the northern part of the state is going to see a substantial snowfall that could dump a foot of snow in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
However, the wind, he said, could be stronger than what the area experienced on Thursday when snow was flying sideways in some places.
Some good news about the weather is there are no major flooding predictions in the county for the Rock and Crawfish rivers.
“We are just about minor flooding stage. We don’t anticipate moderate flooding,” said Donna Haugom, Jefferson County Emergency Management director.
“Current projections for us is to stay at minor flooding stage,” she said.
The Rock River in Jefferson has a major flood stage of 13 feet and it is below action stage right now.
In Fort Atkinson, action stage is 18 feet and the river currently is at 14 feet.
Haugom said the water level is predicted to subside.
“We are doing very well on all of our water levels,” she said.
