Election night was great for area incumbents as most were leading or winning their races that involve Jefferson County.
And for incumbent Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, voters helped him land his fourth term winning the District 33 Assembly seat over Democratic challenger Mason Becker, a Fort Atkinson business owner and president of the Fort Atkinson City Council.
Horlacher captured 60.5 percent, 12,004 votes, to Becker’s 39.5 percent, 7,831 votes, with 73 percent reporting.
“I am looking forward to getting back into Madison and getting back to work for families across the 33rd,” Horlacher said. “This election has been unlike anything I or anyone alive has currently been through. I am sure they will write books about this time in history and this election cycle.
“I am very fortunate over the last six years of the work in Madison and the community I represent to help out individuals and families," he added. "I think the returns show tonight I have a strong support across the district.”
Millions of Wisconsin voters made their voices heard through early absentee voting and in-person voting, with long lines at polling stations everywhere.
This election season has been unlike most others. There is a worldwide pandemic, businesses are struggling, and high unemployment rates are gripping the nation. There were many questions for lawmakers leading up to Nov. 3 as Wisconsin residents try to deal with all that is going on.
The 33rd District race was on the ballot for voters in Jefferson, Waukesha and Walworth counties.
Both candidates addressed issues during the campaign like the mask mandate in Wisconsin, with Horlacher believing in local control to deal with the pandemic and supporting the governor.
Both candidates said they support students learning in a classroom when possible.
While Becker said the state should return to the “Badger Bounceback Plan,” Horlacher said people need to keep themselves safe and Wisconsin must protect their most vulnerable citizens, and make sure hospitals are not overrun.
Becker did not return a telephone call about the race as of presstime.
Check dailyunion.com Wednesday for more updates on this story.
