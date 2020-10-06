A number of Humane Society of Jefferson County donation canisters have been stolen from businesses in Jefferson and Dane counties.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce reported to its members that two adults in their late 30s and their 18-year-old daughter have been claiming to be volunteers with the animal shelter and taking the full canisters. They are driving a red pickup truck.
Police reports have been filed in Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson and Lake Mills.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County asks that businesses with donation canisters only release them to staff or volunteers with an official letter on the organization's letterhead.
In addition, businesses should be aware of similar scams for other nonprofits such as the Salvation Army and Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.