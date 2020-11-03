JEFFERSON — Pollworker Cris Adams said that when he arrived at Jefferson City Hall a half-hour before the polls were to open Tuesday morning, there already were 25 people in line outside, to say nothing of the many vehicles queueing up behind the building for curbside voting.
Those numbers only grew until as the minutes ticked by until 7 a.m., when polls officially opened. By that time, masked and semi-masked voters crowded the city hall lobby, snaked down two halls and stretched outside the building down the long entryway ramp.
By the time these voters arrived, upward of 2,000 city residents already had submitted their ballots either by mail, dropoff or early in-person absentee voting.
Those who came out to the polls Tuesday morning said they preferred to follow tradition, and check off all of the steps to make sure their vote counted.
"I'm coming out on Election Day because that's how it should be," said Jefferson's Barb van Lieshout.
"For those people who can't make it to the polls due to illness or disability, there are laws in place to make sure they get their say, but for the rest of us, we should be coming out on Election Day," she added.
The Jefferson voter said she also knew that when she came to the polls in person, she'd be getting the correct ballot and going through all of the proper identity checks.
"I had several mail-in ballots sent to me," she said. "I ripped them up and threw them out."
Lisa Schicker, waiting in line near van Lieshout, said that she also received around four mail-in ballots that she similarly discarded, as did fellow voter Patti Rode.
"I got one in my maiden name, which I used to use for professional purposes," Rode said. "I got one in my first husband's name, though he died 14 years ago, and one in my real name. I was not using any of them," she said.
In a long line outside Jefferson City Hall, Clay Heller said he was coming in on Election Day out of habit.
"That's just how I've always done it," he said.
He said he was excited to be able to cast his vote in person, but also eager for the contentious election of 2020 to be over.
Peg Beyer, a longtime city alderperson, said that she just had to come out on Election Day.
"It's always been a tradition for us," she said.
Behind city hall, South Gardner Street was closed for the day in order to conduct socially-distanced curbside voting, with vehicles instructed to pull up in two separate lines.
"We just got started, but as you can see they are lined up several deep out here in both lines," said pollworker Jeff Meng, working behind the building.
