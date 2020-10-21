With a small American flag hovering over a table, Pete Newell spent time filling out his election ballot Wednesday as many voters were choosing to make their voice heard without standing in long lines.
“Trying to get it out of the way. And beat the lines on election day,” he said as he exited the Fort Atkinson Muncipal Building in downtown Fort Atkinson.
With more than 30 million Americans already casting a ballot by mail-in absentee or in-person absentee voting that started Tuesday, Jefferson County residents have been showing up to do their civic duty prior to Nov. 3.
In a presidential race that also has many local races on the ballot, people are showing up early to avoid what could be long lines and one of the highest voter turnouts in American history.
“It’s been very big crowds,” said Jefferson City Clerk Sarah Copsey. “We had 86 yesterday come through. It’s gone really well.”
With voting areas having to be cleaned between people using them, Copsey recommends that people call and make an appointment to vote from now through Friday, Oct. 30, during the in-person pre-election voting in Jefferson.
“We are compelty booked,” she said of this week, adding that timeslots are filling up for next week.
A person still may vote without an appointment in Jefferson, but the wait could be longer, she said.
“We encourage them to set up an appointment,” Copsey said.
At the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building, City Clerk Michelle Ebbert said the voting has been steady, including absentee, mail-in and in-person voting.
She said there were 259 absentee votes on Monday alone.
“Our numbers are extremely high compared to pre-COVID elections,” she said.
More than 75,000 people in Wisconsin cast ballots on the first day of early in-person voting Tuesday, the state elections commission reported.
Mail-in absentee voting has been available since September and more than 1 million people have returned their ballots that way.
Wisconsin has seen many campaign visits during this election season from both parties in the presidential race, with President Donald Trump making another return trip last weekend, this time to Janesville. Democratic challenger Joe Biden has come to Wisconsin twice.
The combined total of mail-in and early in-person votes cast in the state thus far amounts to 34 percent of the total votes cast in Wisconsin during the entire 2016 presidential election.
The campaigns of Trump and Biden have been calling on their supporters to vote early in Wisconsin, which Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes four years ago and where this year’s race is expected to be close again.
Even in smaller communities like Palmyra, voters are turning out early.
“Yesterday was busier than today so far,” said Laurie Mueller, village clerk.
While 20 residents voting in one day in-person before an election might not seem like much, for Palmyra and smaller communities across the state, it has been a choice many are making.
The highest in-person turnout was seen in the state’s largest city, Milwaukee, where 4,025 people took advantage of the option. That was followed by Madison, with 1,821, and Eau Claire, where 1,283 voted early in person.
The Elections Commission reported that 75,519 in-person absentee ballots were cast on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, that number had risen to 79,774.
The presidential race is not the only one for which Jefferson County residents are showing up to vote.
The 5th Congressional District, where Republican state Sen. Scott Fitzgerald is facing Democratic candidate Tom Palzewicz, is one of the top races in the state. The seat has been held by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, a Republican who is stepping down after 40 years.
Also, in state races, incumbent Republican incumbent state Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, is facing a challenge for his 33rd Assembly District seat from Fort Atkinson Democrat Mason Becker.
In the 43rd District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Don Vruwink faces Republican challenger Beth Drew; both are of Milton. In the 38th District, incumbent Republican Rep. Barbara Dittrich faces Democratic challenger Melissa Winker; both are of Oconomowoc. And in the 37th District, incumbent Republican candidate John Jagler, of Watertown, is challenged by Democrat Abigail Lowery and independent Stephen W. Ratzlaff Jr.
In most Wisconsin elections, absentee voting, including early in-person voting, amounts to about 6 percent of all votes cast. But electios officials have predicted that due to concerns about the coronavirus, it could be as high as 60 percent this year, which would be about 1.8 million ballots.
Early in-person voting is an option through Nov. 1 in the state.
Because of potential delays with mail delivery, the state elections commission has recommended that mail-in ballots be sent no later than Oct. 27 to ensure they arrive in time. Many municipalities have dropoff sites for ballots, as well.
All ballots in Wisconsin must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to count.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
