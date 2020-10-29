PALMYRA – State and county officials are seeking information on an incident in which a horse was injured by an arrow in the Southern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest Wednesday afternoon.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for the public’s help with information relating to the incident that occurred south of Palmyra in Jefferson County on state forest land, near Viele Lane.
During the ride, the rider discovered that the horse had an arrow lodged in one of its legs, just above the hoof. The rider was not injured.
Department staff received the call at about 3:15 p.m. DNR wardens, along with sheriff's deputies and the Palmyra Police Department, responded to the scene. The DNR is leading the ongoing investigation.
Lt. John Sinclair of the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement asks anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem, to call the DNR Violation Hotline 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.
The horse, named Sam, died, according to owner Lisa Schreier of rural Jefferson.
