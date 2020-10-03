OK, folks. It's time to get serious.
Not that many of us haven't been so before, but the fact that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County is surging so rapidly proves that it's time for all of us to shoulder the responsibility to reduce its spread.
On Saturday, the Jefferson County Health Department issued a health alert because the coronavirus' community spread has gotten so out of hand. As we report on A1, the seven-day rolling average of positive cases each day has reached 39 per 100,000 residents. Consider that anything 25 and over is considered "very high risk" and you should get how serious this is.
The Fort Atkinson school district uses that as its threshold for switching to all-virtual learning, and it has extended online education because the number keeps going up instead of down. Everyone should follow that lead.
And this past week, the White House Coronavirus Task Force listed the Fort Atkinson and Watertown region among the 12 areas in Wisconsin in its "red zone." We don't know exactly what all the parameters for being named to the "red zone" are, but this can't be good.
In fact, it has gotten so bad that area hospitals are worried about not being able to have enough beds for COVID-19 patients and the Jefferson County Health Department does not have enough staff to do all the contact tracing that is needed within 24 hours of a positive test result. So from now on, if you test positive, the onus is on you to tell close contacts that they have been exposed to the virus and should get tested ASAP.
Everyone already knows what we all need to do: Stay home if you don't have to go out. If you do, then wear a facemask, wash and sanitize your hands and stay physically apart at least 6 feet. That's not asking too much.
Remember that wearing a facemask is as much about respecting other people’s health-risk concerns than your own. Infected people can be contagious even if they don’t have symptoms. Along with a lack of social distancing, that’s what’s we’ve seen happening as schools and colleges started opening this fall.
In addition, Jefferson County’s epidemiologist tells us that the number of people complying with the facemask mandate in private gatherings and outdoor spaces “is less than ideal or recommended.” And Fort HealthCare’s population health chief says he’s detected numerous positive cases where the patient’s close contacts did not become infected as a result of all taking preventative measures like masking, distancing and hand hygiene.
The fact that President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19 says it all. And that is, not wearing a facemask and not social distancing is hazardous to your — and your family and friends and co-workers' — health.
So please, everyone Let's get serious.
