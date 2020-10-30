JOHNSON CREEK — There will be a safe and effective vaccine for the coronavirus by the end of this year and 10 million new jobs will be created if President Donald Trump is re-elected, his daughter, Ivanka, said during a rally at Milford Hills Hunt Club Friday.
Hundreds of supporters showed up at the rural setting outside of Johnson Creek that started a half-hour early when Ivanka Trump took the stage. The early start time for the outdoor rally forced many people to listen outside the barrier.
“He brought jobs back to America, and back to Wisconsin again,” Trump said. “As long as my father is president, he will protect what is enshrined in the Constitution.”
While few in the crowd wore a facemask, most were socially distanced along the open area where many walked a quarter-mile driveway to hear her speak.
The campaign stop was part of a flurry of rallies in Wisconsin in the closing days leading up to Tuesday's election. This marks the second Republican stop in Jefferson County this week, with Second Lady Karen Pence having held a rally in Waterloo Wednesday.
The fight between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden is proving to be a close race in Wisconsin, where the last Marquette Law School poll had Biden in the lead 48 percent to 43 percent for Trump.
But many Trump supporters know that the polls were not accurate that last election when Trump won the state, defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, who did not visit the state during her campaign in 2016.
The crowd on Friday in Johnson Creek was filled the stocking hats in the chilly, sunny weather, bearing messages like “Make America Great Again.”
With Trump speaking, this rally also brought out women who support her father. There were signs acknowledging that, and shirts and buttons showing that Trump has the support of women in the Badger state.
“She pointed to so many beautiful accomplishments Trump promised, and he kept: school choice, pro-life, lower taxes, deregulation, supporting families,” said Kiara Mack, who came from Pewaukee to hear the speech.
Mack, who already had cast her ballot, helped hold a large “Women for Trump” banner during the rally.
“Everything he campaigned on, he delivered,” she said.
Dave Nosek, who brought his daughter, Mackenzie, wrapped in a blue Trump banner, said he liked everything that Ivanka Trump had to say.
“Just what (President Trump) already has done so far, what he already has accomplished and what he wants to accomplish,” said Nosek, who drove from Oconomowoc.
He said Trump fighting “the regulations that have strained this country that Obama and Biden have put in place” was a big factor in his support. “And school choice. That is big one. My kids go to private school and that is very important to us.”
With the coronavirus pandemic this year, Trump said her father will “never back down from the virus.”
“With Operation Warp Speed, we are on track to deliver a safe and effective vaccine by the end of the year,” she said.
Trump has launched the largest industrialization since World War II to fight the virus, she said. And mortality rates from the virus have declined 85 percent since the start of the pandemic.
But this election comes at a time when 85 percent of hospital beds are now full in Wisconsin, with case numbers averaging more than 4,000 a day and death tolls rising to nearly 1,000 a day across the nation. The nation also saw its highest one-day today total of cases reaching almost 90,000 Thursday.
One of the largest cheers the crowd gave was for Trump’s talk of jobs and dairy farming. Trump said with the Paycheck Protection Program, a million jobs were saved in Wisconsin. And she highlighted her father’s work to help Wisconsin dairy farmers in deals with other countries.
“He would say, 'Don’t let down these dairy farmers in Wisconsin. I don’t want them to like this deal, I want them to love it,'” she said.
Trump also said that if her father is elected again, he will continue to cut taxes, which drew more banner-waving from the crowd.
“And he will create 10 million new jobs in 10 months,” she added.
For Eric Johnsen of Lake Geneva, coming to see the first daughter was about supporting the ticket and learning about things like the Million Meals program. He said this is the second time he has been at a Trump rally this year, having been to one to see the president in Milwaukee earlier.
He also said Ivanka Trump would make a good president.
“Hopefully she will be No. 46. I think she will be 46,” he said.
While people seemed to travel from all over the state to attend the rally, Shane VanLoenen of Watertown might have had the closest journey. He said what he liked about the rally was Trump talking about cutting red tape and accomplishing things.
“You hear about the end results of what he is doing, but he is fine tuning and is streamlining things,” he said.
At this rally, the Trump campaign also announced that the president would be making Wisconsin one of his last stops of this election. He was not only in Green Bay Friday, but will be holding a rally in Kenosha at 7 p.m. Monday.
That county, which has voted Democrat often in presidential elections, was among those that Trump won in 2016. CBS News had been following voters there for more than a year after the last election to see if they would still vote for Trump.
Kenosha also is the site where Jacob Blake was injured by a police officer in August. That sparked demonstrations that turned violent and deadly. Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Antioch, Ill., teen, is accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring another in Kenosha during a protest.
Both Trump and Biden had visited the area after the shooting.
Ivanka Trump said in her speech Friday that her father always will protect freedom of speech. She talked of law and order, and said that there is no room for rioting.
She also touted Trump for bringing military home after long wars, calling him “the peaceful president.”
“Washington has not changed Donald Trump,” she said. “He has changed Washington.”
And with such a close race in Wisconsin, voters have been urged to get to the polls. Trump left the stage encouraging people to vote for her father.
“Here, at this critical hour, we the people choose President Trump.”
