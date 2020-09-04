JEFFERSON — Three people who work at Jefferson City Hall have tested positive for COVID-19 the last week and now are in quarantine, a city official confirmed Friday.
City Administrator Tim Freitag said the employees are following city and Jefferson County health guidelines during this time and that Jefferson City Hall remains open to the public.
“We did have some positive cases among our city hall staff and those people are in quarantine,” Freitag said.
Two city hall workers and one person who was working in the municipal building tested positive for the virus during that past week. The first positive test came back Aug. 27, with the other two positive test results recorded Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.
The remainder of city staff also were tested this week.
“All our staff has been tested,” Freitag said, adding that the last of those results came in Friday morning.
Freitag said there are cleaning measures in place and Plexiglass is in place in to help protect anyone who comes into the building.
“Anyone who needs to transact (business at the city hall) they can,” he said. “During a pandemic, we highly encourage people to do electronic transactions or email.”
There are no public meetings taking place in the city hall currently and none are scheduled through Oct. 1, Freitag said.
They also have good sanitation efforts in place at the facility, he said.
Cases of the virus continue to remain high in Wisconsin, with more then 78,000 positive cases since the start of the pandemic in March. The state also saw its highest single day of cases in the last two weeks on Tuesday, with 981 positive tests. The state was hitting 1,000 cases a day one month ago.
In Jefferson County, 947 people had tested positive for the virus as of Friday. There have been six deaths.
Almost five weeks ago, Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate requiring anyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask or risk being fined $200. Since then, there has been a plateau of cases in Wisconsin over the last two weeks with an average of almost 700 cases a day for a seven-day period, fewer than the 887 average when the mandate started on July 30.
But there also has been less testing — 15,000 people a day a few weeks ago to 10,000 or less a day the last two weeks.
An increase of positive cases in Jefferson County the past two weeks has placed the county near the top 10 in the state with 187 new cases. And neighboring Waukesha County ranks third with 652 in that same period.
Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, said last week that data from contact tracing shows that 60 percent of people who contract the virus report known exposure with someone who was infected. While the rest is unknown or probable community spread.
Though places like Milwaukee and Dane county have had a mask order for almost two months, cases remain high in those areas, with Milwaukee accounting for almost a fourth of all COVID cases in the state.
