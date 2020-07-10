JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Fair has announced the winners of its annual Junior Amateur Talent Contest, which was held online Wednesday evening due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's talent show included youth participants age 2-12 only.
The contest was sponsored by Knapton Musik Knotes of Janesville and included cash prize for the top three entries.
Earning first place was Michael Wilson, 12, of Watertown, who performed a musical theater number in full costume as King George III from the musical "Hamilton," singing, "You'll Be Back."
Coming in second was Landyn Alvarado, 12, of Jefferson, performing another vocal number, "Lost Boy" made famous by the performer Ruth B.
In third place was Ira Wessely, 5, performing his Tae Kwon Do orange belt form.
Coming in fourth was Brooklynn White, 6, singing "Sugar Sugar," made famous by "The Archies."
Though a live audience was impossible for this year's talent show due to the coronavirus pandemic, viewers could tune in to the release of each act Wednesday evening via Facebook.
The performances still can be accessed on the Jefferson County Fair Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.