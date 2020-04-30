Nine counties make up 86 percent of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.
Jefferson County is not one of them, but those with the coronavirus are residents of surrounding counties — leaving Jefferson in the eye of the storm.
As testing and contact tracing have become daily reminders of the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, testing locally has ramped up in the last week.
And two-thirds of that testing in Jefferson County is taking place at Fort HealthCare, said Chris Barron, executive director of population health and clinical services at the Fort Atkinson-based hospital and clinics.
“We have been seeing an uptick in the last week since they opened up testing criteria,” Barron said of the Badger Bounce Back Plan that Gov. Tony Evers released in April.
The plan eases restrictions on testing to include people with any symptoms of the virus.
“We have ramped up our testing efforts. We are working toward the goal we think we may need to be at as a county,” Barron said. “The message is we want to be able to test everyone who needs a test.”
About 12,000 COVID-19 tests are being done each day in the state, and there still are more to come. Right now, Fort HealthCare is testing people with symptoms and anyone who has come in contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.
Politicians are talking about testing daily, and methods such as the Harvard Plan that call for 5 million tests a day nationwide. But unless restrictions or guidelines change, testing will continue to follow the plan set by the state.
Almost a month-and-a-half has gone by since closures began across Wisconsin, including those of schools, restaurants and venues affected by in-person gathering restrictions starting the week of March 17. One week later, Gov. Tony Evers issued the Safer-at-Home order.
Now, people want the economy to open again, but there is no telling when that will be.
So far, there have been 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County and 902 people tested for the virus. In addition, there are 21 people still listed as probable and 46 as suspected.
Twenty-five 25 people have recovered and no one has died from COVID-18, said Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department. In fact, Jefferson appears to be the sole southeastern Wisconsin county without a death.
In addition, the Watertown Department of Health has recorded 13 cases of the virus.
Of all Jefferson County residents who tested positive for coronavirus, 26 percent have been hospitalized.
One of the things the county has stepped up recently is contact tracing that requires calling all those who have come in contact with a person who tested positive. And with that many people to call, Scott said, they are training more people do to tracing.
“We are working with Fort HealthCare and training three of their registered nurses to help with contact tracing. We are also training another person to do contact tracing, as well as working with other staff to help on various aspects of the pandemic response,” Scott said.
The goal of tracing is to detect an outbreak when it happens and contain it, Barron said.
“We did some of that two weeks ago. We were able to very quickly put into place testing, tracing and tracking to contain a small outbreak,” he said.
Part of that containment is getting a quick turnaround time on test results. While some laboratories in larger cities have had waiting times of a week for test results, Fort Healthcare has an average turnaround of 48 hours, with some results coming back within a day.
“We have been working on this from day one,” Barron said. “Our lab has been doing a fabulous job on turnaround time.”
While Fort Memorial Hospital sends out its tests for results, it also has some limited onsite capability of ascertaining those results at the hospital. But they are used only when results are needed immediately and likely would change the care for a patient, Barron said.
A company called Cephied makes a test used in-house, but with health-care facilities across the nation wanting that test as well, supply is hard to come by.
Fort HealthCare uses about four laboratories for its results and is working with Exact Sciences in Madison, which is changing part of its facility to handle COVID-19 testing.
“In Wisconsin, there are lot of amazing options,” Barron said.
Testing for antibodies of the virus in people also is something being worked on.
“That is not quite here yet,” Barron said. “Nor does anyone know for certain what results will mean.”
With different tests coming on the market, Barron said, Fort HealthCare is making sure it is choosing accurate testing options with credible sources.
“We are working toward the goal we think we may need to be at as a county,” he said of testing. “We know we need to do more, but how much more?”
Everyone who needs a test is getting one, he said. And they are following the Badger Bounce Back Plan of who to test. But things could change in the future with guidelines and more people tested.
“We think we need to do double or triple the testing we are doing now,” Barron said. “We are not saying ‘no’ to anyone. We have to make sure we are testing the right patients.”
When there is an uptick in testing, Barron said, often that hospital is chasing an outbreak of the virus.
In Rock County, health authorities reported an increase in the number of people known to be infected with coronavirus who work at the Hormel Foods plant in Beloit.
Rock County Health Department spokeswoman Kelsey Cordova said on Wednesday that the county is aware of seven positive cases of COVID-19 infection in workers at the Hormel plant at 3000 Kennedy Drive. Three of those infected are Rock County residents.
As some states start to reopen their economies, meanwhile, there is a continued call for more testing.
“We factor heavily in the plans to keep the community safe and opening the economy,” Barron said.
“Jefferson County has done a really great job of keeping this in check and we can’t thank the community enough.”
