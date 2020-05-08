JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Health Department said Friday that it had received confirmation of two county residents having died due to infection with COVID-19.
“The Jefferson County Health Department extends our deepest sympathy to those affected by the loss of their loved ones," said Gail Scott, department director and health officer. "We hope the family and friends know that their loved one mattered and we are grieving with them. In respect for their privacy we will not be releasing any more specific information."
They mark the first deaths in the county from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Scott reported that the county has 42 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, along with 24 probable and 38 suspected. Twenty-nine people have recovered.
In addition, there have been 1,199 negative cases among county residents tested.
Scott said that the Jefferson County Health Department is working with state and local partners and health-care providers to work together on the response to COVID-19.
“We thank all who are working hard to keep everyone safe and well and to care for those who are sick. We appreciate all the efforts in the community to try to stop the spread of this virus,” Scott said.
She noted that this is a rapidly evolving situation and she encourages the public to frequently monitor the Jefferson County Health Department Facebook page and website, the DHS website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.
