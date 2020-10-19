JEFFERSON — Thanks to the never-ending gift of COVID-19, the Jefferson Rotary Club is shifting its annual Brat and Burger cookout traditionally hosted at the Jefferson County Fair Park to a no-contact "No Brat, No Burger," taking place Monday, Oct. 26.
But even though folks will miss out on the usual meal and camaraderie during this pandemic year, all of the big prizes will be given out, including a grand prize of $10,000.
And just as always, a full 10 percent of participants will win a prize worth at least $100, covering the cost of their tickets.
Despite all of the changes, the Jefferson Rotary Club is seeing considerable enthusiasm for the "No Brat, No Burger" fundraiser, said Janet Werner, event coordinator. Almost all of the tickets to the event have been sold at this point, though a few stray tickets are available, she said.
The club also has space for a handful of sponsors still: local businesses, organizations or individuals willing to support the mission of Rotary Club and the roughly $10,000 in scholarships it provides to Jefferson High School graduates annually.
The club already had taken initial steps early in the spring toward planning the 2020 "Brat and Burger" event, but when the pandemic hit, organizers pulled back. It initially postponed the event, usually held in August, until fall in hopes local coronavirus cases would fall and it would again be safe to host a big gathering.
But that never happened, and by early fall, the reopening of schools and colleges in combination with other factors caused the virus to spike to record levels across Wisconsin and the United States.
By this point, Werner said, it was clear the club could not host the usual gathering at the fairgrounds, even with numerous precautions in place to fight the spread of the virus.
Instead, the club removed the food, drink and gathering aspects of the fundraiser to concentrate on the spectrum of prizes the event typically gives out.
Tickets for the "No Brat, No Burger" event cost $100. The grand prize is $10,000, and every tenth ticket drawn will win a smaller (but still substantial) prize.
This year, rather than going with gift baskets and other items, the club chose to go with gift certificates worth $100 to various area businesses.
Though it won't be a community gathering as in the past couple of decades, the prizes will all be drawn on the night of the event by a small group of Rotary volunteers.
The winners will be posted on the Jefferson Rotary Club's Facebook page the next day.
Werner will then coordinate with winners to arrange for the distribution of their prizes.
"I think it will be a very successful event," the event coordinator said. "But we sure wish we could be doing this the way we normally do. Hopefully next year we'll be able to get back to our traditional Brat and Burger fundraiser."
Proceeds of the event, which in its usual incarnation raises around $15,000 each year, will go toward the scholarships the club gives out to Jefferson High School graduates, with any additional proceeds going toward the club's charitable endeavors in the local community and beyond.
The Jefferson Rotary Club is affiliated with Rotary International, a service club connecting 1.2 million businesspeople and community leaders from around the world. Members commit to work together to create lasting change across the globe, in their local communities and in themselves.
People who are interested in purchasing one of the few remaining tickets to the Jefferson Rotary Club's "No Brat, No Burger" or who want to donating a gift certificate prize should get ahold of Werner by telephone at (920) 650-4116.
