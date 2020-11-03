JOHNSON CREEK — In the Village of Johnson Creek Tuesday, voting had been moved from the village hall, which is used during the lower-turnout elections, to the new Community Center.
Already as the polls opened Tuesday, the lines of residents waiting to vote stretched out well into the parking lot, said pollworker Sally Albertz.
The lines had shrunk down to a steady stream by mid-morning, when pollworkers were able to process a few voters at a time without a big backup.
With the double side doors of the community center flung wide to assist in ventilation and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the community center was hopping even once the morning crowd of voters had passed through.
In one corner, pollworkers Nicole Sikora and Debra Brown steadily processed absentee votes turned in earlier, which would be inserted in the voting machines as the day went on.
In another, election helper Lenny Saindon stood by with a squirt bottle of disinfectant, waiting to clean the individual voting booths in between voters.
Among the pollworkers checking in voters was Nora Wichman, who just turned 18 and took the day off to assist at the polls.
"I wanted to get involved, to help out in whatever way I could," said Wichman, a Jefferson High School senior who lives in the Johnson Creek area.
