JOHNSON CREEK — Emerging from the closed Johnson Creek Public Library on a recent Sunday, library director Abby Armour found a community member seated on the library stoop, busy working away on a laptop.
On a recent weekday, an area businessperson could be found taking part in a Zoom meeting from a bench in the nearby Veteran’s Park.
Other times, families have been sighted parked in the library lot, accessing classes and assignments via the library’s internet after their home connection went out.
Even though the library itself has limited hours, people can be found taking advantage of its free public Wi-Fi at all hours, any day of the week.
Thanks to pandemic-related CARES funding, the Bridges Library System, of which public libraries in Jefferson and Waukesha counties are members, received funds to increase internet access for library communities.
Seeing a need that money could fulfill, Armour applied to Bridges for a small grant to extend the library’s Wi-Fi reach outside the physical building, to cover the library and city hall parking lots and side yard and the entirety of the adjacent Veteran’s Park.
The grant, totaling $350, has paid for itself many times over in the minds of local residents, who have taken advantage of the internet access to do their jobs and schoolwork, communicate with friends, update their phones and more under the library’s internet umbrella.
The grant paid for the necessary hardware and the technical labor to set it up, Armour said.
The library director said that the village’s Department of Public Works did the actual installation of the necessary cable to extend the library’s Wi-Fi coverage, working in the sweltering library attic in the middle of summer.
By July, the expanded internet coverage was up and running and soon local residents were taking advantage of the opportunity.
“The response from the community has been extremely positive,” Armour said. “People are out there all the time.”
She described one family, required to quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that still had to check in for virtual school on the state’s official enrollment count date.
Experiencing connectivity issues at home, they were able to check in to their classes and get their work done on the library property while safely social-distancing in their car.
With area schools bouncing back and forth between in-person and all-virtual instruction due to COVID-19 cases in classrooms and high levels of community spread, the extended library Wi-Fi has been a boon for many, Armour noted.
It is difficult to keep track of what all of the area schools are doing, as entire districts, parochial schools, public schools and individual classrooms keep shifting to virtual instruction at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, there has been a flurry of students and staffers sent home to quarantine after they were exposed to another person who tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s hard to quantify,” Armour said. “People are out there all the time, taking part in meetings or classes while enjoying the beautiful fall weather.”
“We live in a rural area where a lot of people just can’t get a good connection,” the librarian said. “While we as the library can’t provide everyone with great internet service in their home, it’s great to be able to offer this service to allow them to get it here.”
She noted that since the library already paid for internet service, and since the cost of the extension was covered by the grant, this entire project was able to be completed at no extra cost to local taxpayers.
“It’s absolutely free, which is awesome,” she said.
