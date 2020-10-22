WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area is promoting Vote Early Day on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The League is joining a nationwide effort of over 2,000 nonprofits, businesses and election administrators to encourage citizens to take advantage of all voting options before the Nov. 3 election.
By voting early, last-minute problems can be avoided, the League noted. Early voting decreases lines and wait times on Election Day.
"Most importantly, it keeps us and our loved ones safe during this pandemic by ensuring that no citizen will have to choose between their health and their vote," according to the League.
In-person absentee voting (also called early voting) takes place in the Whitewater Municipal Building as follows: Saturday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to noon; Monday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1 to 5 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, 1 to 5 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For those residing outside the Whitewater city limits, please check with your municipal clerk for dates and hours to vote early.
Persons who have received an absentee ballot are encouraged tofill it out and return it to their clerk’s office as soon as possible.
"Please make sure the return envelope has your signature and date, as well as a witness signature and address," the League said. "Time is running out to return these ballots by mail. Expect a minimum of 10 days for mail delivery to reach your clerk’s office by the Nov. 3 deadline. If it is not there on Nov. 3, your ballot will not be counted."
Ballots also may be dropped off at the secure dropbox at the Whitewater Municipal Building vestibule (Whitewater voters only). You also can drop off your ballot at your polling place on Election Day.
"There is wisdom in curbing our expectations of immediate election outcomes. With an increased number of absentee ballots, a delay in election results means that the system is working as it should to ensure the integrity of our election process," the League said. "Your vote is your voice. Be heard on Election Day."
The League is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
For more information, visit https://my.lwv.org/wisconsin/whitewater-area.
