The funeral for Jim and Nedra Lemke will be streamed live at noon Saturday from Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson.
It may be viewed on the church or funeral home websites at https://fccfa.online.church/ or https://www.krausefuneralhome.com/obituary/nedra-jan-lemke/.
On Tuesday, June 16, the Lemkes were fatally shot at her late father's Town of Sumner house when they went there to mow the lawn. Law enforcement authorities are seeking the whereabouts of her brother, Kevin Anderson, who is being charged in their deaths.
