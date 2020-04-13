PALMYRA — There are many issues facing the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District going forward and now three new board of education members will try to be part of a solution.
In an extremely close race between all six candidates on Tuesday’s ballot, Tara LeRoy, Jean (Kau) Reith and Zachary Rutkowski all won last Tuesday’s election for school board after absentee ballots delayed the results until Monday in every race across the state.
“My reaction to being voted in is one of humble appreciation for the community who has chosen to put their trust in me,” LeRoy said. “I am proud to be part of the team that wants to move the district forward and has a positive vision for future.”
Rutkowski led the way with 992 votes, while LeRoy followed with 955 and Reith garnered 888.
Losing their bids for the board were Michael Eddy with 821 votes, Rutkowski Kristiana Williams with 871 and Thomas P. Novak with 829.
The school district faced being dissolved until a Jan. 9 vote saved the district, prompting several school board members to resign. And recently, the current seven-member board voted to close Palmyra Elementary School.
The continuing saga of the district started a year ago when electors rejected an operational referendum in April 2019 to fund the district, which was followed by a failed advisory referendum last fall seeking school support.
The school board subsequently voted to dissolve the district last summer, as the district’s debt ballooned to $12.8 million. Since 2009, Palmyra-Eagle has had one of the highest open-enrollment numbers in the state, with almost 40 percent of students leaving during that time, according to state figures.
Then last November, the School District Boundary Appeals Board started holding sessions at the high school with hundreds of residents showing up to listen to meetings on a decision whether to dissolve the district or not.
And the board voted to not dissolve the district.
This also comes during a time when schools across Wisconsin are facing time away from classrooms because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the new look of the school board will take over and try to correct the problems of the district, including having to play a waiting game when and if schools will reopen.
Meanwhile, also on Tuesday, there also were three seats open on the Village of Palmyra Board of Trustees.
And on Monday William Lurvey and Julie Powell won re-election with newcomer Nick Troiola winning, as well.
Lurvey had 267 votes while Powell had 230 and Troiola had 243.
Losing their bid for election were Louis J. Nowak with 75 votes, Rebecca McAllister with 142 votes and Stephen M. Clubb with 75 votes.
Charles Warren Sr., an incumbent trustee, won for municipal judge with 390 votes.
Terms for all positions are for two years.
