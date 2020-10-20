WASHINGTON D.C. — Teri Dary, a Fort Atkinson native who recently returned to her hometown after decades in Waupun and Watertown, has long been an advocate for service learning.
She was pleased several years ago to gain the ear of then Vice President-elect Joe Biden at a service-learning event held in Washington D.C.
Now retired, Dary retains that same commitment to service, to experiential learning and to civic engagement, which she sees as a way of bringing the nation out of its current partisan divide.
Toward that aim, Dary said, she is working to elect Biden as president, not because she agrees with every single one of his stances, but because she believes he can bring about a new era of civility and cooperation and direct his energy toward finding solutions to the big problems facing our nation.
When she met Biden in 2008, Dary was working for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as an educational consultant for service-learning.
As such, she headed up the “Learn and Serve” program out of the Corporation for National and Community Service, under which umbrella Americorps, Service Corps and the Senior Corps also fall.
In connection with her role with the DPI, Dary also served as co-chair of the National Coalition for Academic Service Learning.
She came to Washington D.C. through that group for an event held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the night before the inauguration of incoming President Barack Obama.
Obama, his wife, Michelle, and Biden were among the other guests at the event.
“This was a volunteer service event. My role was to bring together students and other young people to do volunteer work assisting people in the Armed Services,” Dary said.
She was working with a group of students who were creating a video when she overheard someone talking about just having returned from Afghanistan.
Looking up, she saw Biden, the incoming vice president. His arms full of Dunkin’ Donuts for the volunteers there, he was working his way through the crowd, extending personal greetings to everyone he met.
“He and I started talking a little bit about how important it is to engage students in service learning, to give students the opportunity to make a difference in their communities,” Dary recalled.
Soon, Biden had to move on, but later, when others started taking pictures with him, she did the same.
Dary said that Biden has come under fire from some for getting too close to people physically, but she read this tendency as an interest in connecting to others.
“Joe has a very close sense of personal space,” she said. “That’s just who he is. ... So, of course he put his arm around me.”
When the photo had been clicked, Dary looked down and saw Biden hanging onto the strap of her purse, something he then noticed and joked about.
“He just struck me as a really genuine person,” the Fort Atkinson resident said.
“When I hear him speak, his deep commitment to his country really comes through, as does his desire to do everything he can to make it better,” she said.
“I see him as the epitome of a servant leader — someone who’s not in politics to gain power or personal or professional benefit, but because he thinks he can make a difference for others,” she said.
Dary said that as voters, she thinks people have a responsibility to seek out that quality in their leaders, and then to hold their elected leaders accountable for their decisions.
“It’s not about Democrats versus Republicans, but what is right for the country,” she said.
She said it’s easy to think all politicians are corrupt and to get hung up in election drama and negatives, but in reality, elected leaders exist to serve the people.
“We need to start looking at politics through a civic lens,” she said. “We need someone who is looking out for the good of all, who offers civility and healing and can move us toward a healthier democracy.”
Dary’s life has reflected that goal, not just for elected officials and politicians, but for voters, educators and future voters as well.
Her work in service learning helped to guide her to where she is today, she said.
Originally a special education and elementary classroom teacher, she entered the specialty of service-learning through teaching.
“Civics was always important to me and I always made it part of my teaching, but it wasn’t until I got involved in service-learning that I understood ... all of our decisions are political at some level,” she said.
Her focus on service learning also heightened her awareness of the impact of politics on how society functions.
This sense of connection led her to become more involved in politics and current affairs, to the point that she helped author legislation that is part of the Congressional Record (though it was never taken up for a vote).
As time has gone on, she has tried to become as informed as possible and to stay involved to help those she views as the most forward-looking candidates on the local, state and national level.
In recent years, Dary said, she has seen an alarming trend: the politicization of issues that should not be a partisan affair, but, rather, problems everyone should be working on together.
“Our democracy is at a critical juncture,” she said. “We need to get to a place where we can have these discussions, find that common ground, and begin to work on solutions,” she said.
“Opting out” of our civic responsibilities or saying “Both sides do it” and giving up is not the way out of the current gridlock, she said.
“We should have near 100 percent voting in this country,” he said. “Whatever their party, everyone needs to care who is in office representing them.”
Returning to her educational roots, Dary said, that process needs to start in the classroom by assuring students receive a solid civics education.
She said studies have shown that given this background and the encouragement to take an active part in their communities, students are more likely to vote when they grow up, are more confident in their ability to communicate, gain more employability skills, and are more likely to graduate from college, leading to a better standard of living for future generations.
