Here we go again. A conservative group asked a judge on Monday to put an end to Wisconsin’s face mask mandate immediately.
Attorneys for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the request in Polk County Circuit Court for an immediate injunction to block the order. It was part of an amendment to a lawsuit they had filed there in August against Governor Tony Evers’ first facemask mandate.
They claim that our Democratic governor doesn’t have the authority to issue such an order, which extends the original one through Nov. 21. But Evers says it is within his power to mandate and he is following the recommendations of public health experts who agree that masks is an effective way to slow the transmission of COVID-19, along with washing hands, keeping a distance from other people and remaining at home as much as possible.
“This motion for an immediate injunction is a recognition that the executive branch in Wisconsin is, thus far, completely undeterred by the constraints of state law and must be reined in,” said Rick Esenberg, president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
What needs to be reined in, however, are the naysayers who don’t care about their health, or that of their family and friends, and refuse to mask up.
The day before this lawsuit was filed, Wisconsin public health officials reported 2,217 new cases of the coronavirus, marking the fourth day in a row the state had confirmed more than 2,000 positive tests. It recorded a positivity rate of 27.6 percent for the more than 8,000 COVID-19 tests results processed in one day.
And the surge isn’t just in the urban centers, like Madison and Milwaukee. Since March here in Jefferson County, 1,430 people have tested positive for the virus , with 74 more probable cases and eight deaths. And here are the numbers of cases by community: Cambridge, 13; Fort Atkinson, 326; Helenville, 13; Ixonia, 32; Jefferson, 185; Johnson Creek, 64; Lake Mills, 92; Oconomowoc, 27; Palmyra, 43; Sullivan, 40; Waterloo, 122; Watertown, 56; and Whitewater, 73. Anyone you know a statistic?
We realize we’re preaching to the choir, but we’ve got to try anyway. To the barefaced, we can only ask: how can you be so selfish and uncaring about other people’s health to go about your business maskless during this pandemic? How can you be so self-righteous and pompous to play the “rights” card for yourself when you are trampling on everyone else’s rights to be healthy and alive? How can you be so sheep-like to follow the advice of people with no medical training and, really, no clue? How can you be so in denial about the obvious dangers of this health crisis and so close-minded to doubt the science behind curbing its spread?
There. We said it. It might have been harsh, but we can’t physically reach out to shake some sense into you. And even if we could, we wouldn’t.
There’s a deadly virus going around, you know.
