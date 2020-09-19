JEFFERSON — Mecki, the mascot of Jefferson's Gemuetlichkeit Days, was found on Friday afternoon.
Amanda Merkel and Mark Teeter, both of Jefferson, found the German hedgehog cartoon character doll just north of the Stable Rock Winery, under the bridge and in a tree.
They will receive $100 plus the Mecki doll as a reward.
The Mecki Hunt is held each year during the week leading up to Jefferson's German-heritage festival, Gemuetlichkeit Days. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the festival was canceled. The Mecki Hunt was the lone event still held.
Gemuetlichkeit Days will celebrate its 50th festival in September 2021.
