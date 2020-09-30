Since universities and K-12 schools started classes four weeks ago, the number of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by nearly 1,600 people per week — nearly four times the amount as the previous month.
That number also ranks Wisconsin fourth in the nation for most cases in a week with 15,186, just shy of Florida, which is in third place. Texas and California are the top two.
While the coronavirus might have spiked since college started, Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department, said schools reopening is not the lone factor.
“While the opening of college campuses is getting a lot of attention, K-12 schools are also seeing a large number of cases among students and staff,” she said. “In addition to those cases, we’re seeing new and increasing infections in age groups and among people who are not associated with educational institutions.”
The state hit its highest number of cases Saturday, with 2,817 cases in one day. But the area with the highest average of cases is not Milwaukee or Madison: It’s the Green Bay area, where the rate is 3.5 percent of the population of Brown County.
While there have been 238 investigations of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools across the state, the most investigations still are at workplaces.
“It cannot be attributed solely to schools reopening, though that is a significant contributing factor. There is definitely a communitywide aspect to the increase in cases,” said Samroz Jakvani, an epidemiologist with the Jefferson County Health Department.
“We started to see an increase across age groups before schools started. The increase across age groups would not have been so concerted — there would have been a longer delay before other age groups started ‘reacting’ — had all the cases or even a majority come from schools.”
Jakvani said that through contract tracing in Jefferson County, the health agency is seeing positive cases of people who know they were socializing irresponsibly at some point.
“We know we’re in a pandemic, and people are being too lax about public health measures. That has to stop if we want to curb the spread,” he said.
The 18- to 24-year-old age group still is the highest percentage of those getting the virus, making up about 20 percent of all cases in the state.
Part of that community spread could be fatigue from the community spread setting in as the measures to help battle the virus now are more than six months along, said Chris Barron, executive director of population health and clinical services at Fort HealthCare.
Barron said, now more than ever, people need to social distance, wear their mask and wash their hands.
“At the time we need those strategies the most, we see many letting their guards down,” he said. “As we continue to see more positives, that puts a tremendous strain on public health and health-care resources. Additionally, the business community, Fort HealthCare included, is experiencing workforce impacts from positive cases, contacts of positive cases, as well as child-care issues related to school and daycare closures.”
Fort HealthCare, he said, is concerned about the flu season coming up. The hospital will be offering flu shots starting in October.
In Jefferson County, 1,486 people have tested positive for the virus, up 56 since Monday. And 381 students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater have tested positive since March.
“What we see in contact tracing is that many of the cases we receive are related to an increase in socializing and lack of adherence to physical distancing measures that are recommended by public health and proven to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Scott said. “Those cases then go on to infect others within their household, who can then spread the infection further.”
Also on Tuesday, a study showed that fewer than 2 percent of Wisconsin residents had antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 as of July, based on early results.
The study was conducted by the state Department of Health Services, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Survey of the Health of Wisconsin, or SHOW, and the Wisconsin Sate Laboratory of Hygiene.
The study tested 1,056 people and of those, 1.6 percent were positive for the antibodies, indicating that they previously had been infected, even if they didn’t have symptoms.
The first wave of testing was completed in mid-August, with subsequent waves planned in October and over winter. The testing was done before the surge in cases, which have made Wisconsin the third-highest state per capita in positive tests over the past two weeks. To date, 119,955 people have tested positive for the virus in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services.
Final results of the study are expected in early 2021, said Kristen Malecki, director of SHOW.
“There is still much to learn about how long antibodies last in the human body after infection and whether they are protective against future infections,” she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
