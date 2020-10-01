JEFFERSON — Set aside to heighten awareness of crime, drug and violence prevention, Jefferson will host its sixth annual National Night Out celebration Tuesday at Jefferson County Fair Park.
The free, family-friendly event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m, with appearances by many local emergency workers and departments, food and drinks available on site, and a fireworks show at the end of the evening.
Jefferson has participated in this national initiative for several years, and the event always has been very well received, local organizers said.
Typically scheduled to take place in August, this year's event was pushed back to Oct. 6 over concern about spread of COVID-19.
Now that more research has come out showing outdoor activities are safer and less likely to spread the disease than gatherings that take place inside, National Night Out is back, with added social-distancing protocols to try to keep people safe from the coronavirus.
Nationally, the event aims at enhancing the relationship between local law enforcement officials and the communities they serve, to educate the public about all of the different aspects of law enforcement and emergency services, and to provide an opportunity for recreation in a safe family-friendly atmosphere.
All community members are welcome to attend.
Some of the featured activities include:
• A helicopter display put on by Chem-Air.
• Appearances by Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Fire Department, and Jefferson Emergency Medical Services personnel and equipment.
• Information from the Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department.
• A live demonstration by the Jefferson Fire Department.
• A bike helmet giveaway sponsored by Fort HealthCare and its Healthy Communities Coalition.
• Information from the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
• An appearance by the "Scoopie" mascot from Culver's restaurants.
• An appearance by the Jefferson High School Eagle mascot.
• An appearance by the Milwaukee Admirals mascot, "Roscoe."
• Demonstrations of drone maneuvers.
• Information from Physique, one of the Jefferson National Night Out event's new sponsors.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from several area businesses, including Bon Ton Bakery, River's Edge Market and Catering, Doyle's Dogs and Kettlecorn by Matty.
The evening will finish out with a fireworks display put on by Bartolotta Fireworks.
