JEFFERSON — A landmark restaurant adjacent to Jefferson’s golf course closed Saturday, another victim of the coronavirus pandemic and related economic downturn.
Neighbor’s at 13 East shared the news on one of its Facebook accounts, under Neighbor’s Grill and Pizza, on July 10.
The restaurant closed for good on Saturday afternoon.
Contacted on Monday, an official at the golf course confirmed the decision but did not give a comment, referring the Daily Union to the Facebook announcement that read:
“It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the closing of Neighbor’s at 13 East. Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the persistent uncertainty that this crisis creates, we have decided to close our restaurant doors effective Saturday, July 11th, at 2 p.m..
“Like many businesses around the world, we reopened in May with the hope that we would persevere through these unstable times,” the notice read.
“Despite our best efforts to sustain our daily operations and after countless hours of contemplation, (restaurant management made the decision) to close,” the notice said.
“The management and staff have worked tirelessly since the end of May to offer the same dining experience for our customers as we did prior to the onset of the pandemic,” the Facebook notice read. “We have faced many barriers and regret that we have not been able to fully bounce back since reopening.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding during our last days of business as menu items may be limited,” it said. “Also know that our employees are struggling with the decision to close, yet are still striving to best serve you. We have truly enjoyed serving our customers for the past five years and will greatly miss the opportunity to do so in the future.”
