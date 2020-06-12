He made his first big splash building a family aquatic center and ended on a roll completing the long-awaited Wheels Park. But Scott Lastusky says that all of the projects, programs and people with whom he worked the three decades in between brought him great pride and joy.
The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department director retired May 28 from the city post he had held since June of 1990.
A Sheboygan native, Lastusky graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, interned in Monroe and then began his career in Elyria, Ohio, a city of 65,000 people outside of Cleveland. He was the recreation supervisor running youth and adult sports when, after a few years, he decided it was time to move on.
“I toured Fort Atkinson before the interview in early April and I loved where the parks were located and the fact that they had a gymnasium here,” Lastusky recalled. “I saw these locations and the potential and I said, ‘I think this is a great fit.’ I just so badly wanted this position.”
He was offered a job in Muskego one week before the Fort Atkinson interview, but put that on hold.
“I didn’t want to accept a job in Muskego because I wanted Fort Atkinson,” he said. “Everything I thought in that one tour was great and just being here a little bit, I knew this likely would be a place I would stay for, hopefully, a long time.”
Lastusky said many of his friends didn’t understand why a smaller city was the next rung on his career ladder.
“The benefit was I grew up of a city of 50,000, I went to school in a city of 50,000 I worked in an Ohio city of 65,000,” he explained. “I felt that if we could make recreation in a city of about 10,000 feel like you were in a city of 50,000, then this was a place I could stay at.”
And he did.
When Lastusky succeeded the retiring Bob Rupnow as parks chief, the city council was undertaking a feasibility study on what should be done with the aging municipal swimming pool.
“There were these new zero-depth pools that were out, and only two cities had them in Wisconsin: Eau Claire and Kaukauna,” Lastusky said. “I was driving around the state to learn about those locations and I took a videocamera along and shot video so you could visually see them. That became my M.O. I’m very visual. I want people to see what could be in our projects.”
What they saw were grandparents, little children and lots of families, a different clientele than usual, wading, playing and, yes, swimming in the zero-depth pool. That helped sell the project to the public.
But first, the council had to be sold on the fact that the current pool was in bad shape.
Among the councilmen at the time was John Behrend, a burly man whose build resembled that of a football lineman.
“The pool was empty at the time and he was going to hop down into it to check out the cracks. As he hopped down, he pulled part of the edge of the pool into his hands. He turned to me and said, ‘We need to get a new pool,’” Lastusky recalled.
Ground was broken in October 1991 and the aquatic center opened June 15, 1992.
“I was such a proud, young professional,” Lastusky said, noting that he would give tours during construction to “anyone who put their nose to the fence.”
“Then the doors opened and we had days of 1,000 people in the pool. What a dream,” he added.
In fact, attendance at the Fort Atkinson Family Aquatic Center exceeded the numbers at all four of Elyria, Ohio’s, municipal pools together.
Lastusky said he was proud of the fact that the aquatic center was built on budget and the city has taken such good care of it.
“It still looks sparkling in an incredibly beautiful park. It feels resort-like at times when you’re out there,” he said of the pool in Rock River Park. “Blue skies, tree line, lots of grass around it.
He said that seeing roughly 50,000 people enjoying the aquatic center every year for 29 straight years is really remarkable for a community Fort Atkinson’s size.”
“Today, the aquatic center is 29 yeas old, Lastusky said. “ I love the fact that some people still refer to it as the ‘new pool,’ which is a credit to the kids who come and paint, the full-time staff that works to maintain it.
However, the aquatic center was just the first of many projects and programs Lastusky would oversee during the past three decades.
He explained that parks and recreation had become a “big thing” in the 1960s and communities made major investments in the playgrounds and ballfields.
“Everything was aging about the same time, so eventually we had to move into the transition,” he said. “But everything could not be done at the same time.”
However, items on the to-do list quickly started getting checked off as the Parks and Recreation Department entered partnerships using city money early on and then, as budgets tightened, funding projects entirely through grants and donations.
Take, for instance, another highlight of Lastusky’s tenure in Fort Atkinson: the Glacial River Trail.
“We were able to obtain grants and donations to convert the old rail line into a path through the city,” Lastusky said. “We have a very convoluted road system, with all these state and U.S. highways going throughout town. It’s often hard to walk it. Once the bike trail was done, it allowed so many people to go in different directions.
“Walkers, bikers, strollers, exercisers, people taking their shopping cart down the path to get their groceries home. People in wheelchairs being able to easily access the town. It made a big difference,” Lastusky said.
He voiced his appreciation to then-City Manager John Wilmet, who allowed city crews to do this project in-house instead of bringing in a contractor, saving $100,000 that then was invested back into the bike trail. That’s the price of one shelter and all the lighting on the trail together.
“The original goal was just the trail, but as people got excited about doing the project, we suddenly had more than 240 trees on the trail, multiple sculptures, two shelters, drinking fountains, dog fountains,” Lastusky said. “People want to be a part of a winning project and I think it was a winning project to people in our town.”
He said that the trail has encouraged getting exercise and fresh air, as well enjoying family togetherness. It also spurred other things to happen.
“One of the reasons I love Fort Atkinson over a lot of other cities is, for whatever reason, a lot of our parks are on main roads, where in most cities, the main roads have businesses and the parks are hidden behind them,” Lastusky said. “But here, the bike trail is on busy Janesville Avenue. A long greenspace so that when people leave the Fireside Dinner Theatre at night and a ballgame is going on at Jones Park or people are walking on the trail, the impression our city gives is that we are a vibrant, active town.”
Add to that the softball games at Ralph Park, community band and charity concerts at Barrie Park, and now an updated McCoy Park, with its veterans monument circle and K-9 memorial.
“Our Rec Department is totally skewed to our citizens, but those kind of features, I think — I hope — sell the idea to people that this would not be a bad place to live. And maybe they will,” Lastusky said.
He pointed out that he inherited the parks and their placement, but he appreciates the great forethought that went into the early planning. He also appreciates the fact that Fort Atkinson embraces its history, which became intertwined with all that his department has done.
“We’ve looked into the history of the Jones Park grandstand, which will be 100 in a couple of years; the old 1907 fountain in Barrie Park; the doughboy statue in McCoy Park that will turn 100 in 2027,” Lastusky said. “In Jones Park, we created stadium seating, which is kind of cool, but it is right next to an almost 100-year-old grandstand, which is a signature piece there.”
Many of the original oak trees still stand in what used to be known as Jones Grove. The concession stand was rebuilt to somewhat resemble the shape of the historic grandstand, and there are historical markers of people who have played there before.
“There was always a tie-in, asking ‘how do we mix modern with history?’” Lastusky said. “That’s some of the most enjoyable park stuff that I’ve been involved with, and I was not a parks guy at all. I was a rec guy.”
Many projects are ones that the public might not think too much about, but have an important purpose.
Lastusky explained that putting blacktopped pathways through the parks helps direct people where they want them to go, such as to shelters, restrooms or playground equipment. They have allowed the department to create entrances, which is rather unique.
“You have these pillar entrances at Jones Park or the incredible statue on the top of the hill at Memorial Park, and as you go down to the compost site, you see this almost trophy-looking sign at the entrance. Jones Park has the baseball player entryway and Harrington memorial baseball,” Lastusky said.
Meanwhile, Ralph Park has been improved with pillars, grass and decorative fencing.
“We try to create a walkway, which allows you to then plan where to put benches, where to put drinking fountains,” the parks chief said. “It gives you the identity of how that park should be used.
“And everything sort of just happened,” Lastusky continued. “Now, it was with a lot of thought, I will say that, but it’s one of those things most people don’t think about much. It created much more ease for the users of our parks, getting more people out and inviting them there. It’s a welcome mat to each of the parks.”
Lastusky emphasized that a lot of people have been involved in improving the city’s parks over time. Not only did his employees provide the skills and muscle, but there were donors for almost all of the projects, including civic clubs, businesses and individuals.
He cited the conversion of the Wisconservation Clubhouse into a beautiful rental venue, and, most recently, the Wheels Park in Ralph Park.
“It is amazing,” Lastusky said of the Wheels Park. “I’m into visual, but I had a harder time imagining this visual than most anything we’ve done. To watch the kids now, they’re ready to get out there.”
Although the landscaping still is being completed, 25 to 30 young people already can be found on their skateboards and BMX bikes enjoying the Wheels Park all times of the day. And many adults stop by, as well.
“It is one of those things that’s going to be like the pool,” Lastusky said. “It is built for feeling modern 20 years down the road. It is so cool and I’m very, very proud of that.”
He continued: “There are very few things I wanted to go with the theory of ‘build it and they will come.’ I don’t subscribe to that theory. I’m more like ‘let’s show we can get people to come and then we can add things after.’ This is a little of that.”
He said that the city did some surveys, but the Wheels Park is for a group whose needs had not been addressed in the past. There was no real advocacy group, no parent-run association that was going to make make recommendations.
“And then to see the kids come by when it was being built, and the moment when the concrete was dry, to see the kids get on that thing, has been great,” Lastusky said. “This is one of those I probably was thinking, ‘build it and I think they’ll come.’ This has exceeded anything I expected.”
The Wheels Park will be dedicated formally soon once the landscaping, benches and other amenities are in place.
Lastusky said that this project represents the community’s foresight, albeit a little later that he would have first liked it.
“Fort’s described often as a place that wants to do better than what most places have,” he said. “I will say we were behind the times with getting a wheels park, but the fact is, had we had done it 10 years ago, it would not be the place it is now. It would not be constructed in the skaters’ most appreciated way. “
All of concrete was poured on site, which is unusual for a city of Fort Atkinson’s size. Lastusky said there probably 10 or 15 of those in the state.
“Waiting wasn’t great for every kid who wanted it before, but in the end, the skating kids of our community are going to have a premier place to skate that probably wouldn’t have occurred 10 years ago,” Lastusky said.
Recreation
While perhaps the park upgrades have been the most visible efforts of the city Parks and Recreation Department the past 30 years, the recreation side has blossomed as well.
When he arrived in 1990, Lastusky and Sally Koch, a three-quarter-time secretary, were running the recreational programs.
“I inherited a lot of groups that ran sports in town,” Lastusky said. “There was a soccer association, football association, youth baseball association, girls softball association. The idea was to maximize what was available to our community and fill in the gaps.”
He said his theory was to “let those folks do their thing, help them be successful and then we’ll do our thing and in the end, it will allow us to offer as many opportunities as possible for our kids.”
Lastusky’s basketball background led to the Small Fry Basketball program, and then Junior Small Fry, adding to them each year.
“If we were successful in one, we would drop it a grade lower,” he recalled.
Dance originally had 35 children enrolled in the program, and today there are 375.
Twenty years ago, recreation coordinator Brett Ketterman was hired to start the middle school youth center. It began as a weekday center and then, once J.F. Luther became an elementary school, programs were offered circa a YMCA, on weekends.
“We started dividing up things,” Lastusky recalled. “Brett started taking more of the youth programs and that is when I started doing more of the parks projects.”
That was at a time when budgets were tightening and the city had to rely on outside organizations to help provide programming. The Fort Generals started Baseball Fest after Fort Fest dissolved. Rhythm on the River, the Fort Koshkonong Rendezvous, charity concerts at Barrie Park and Fall Fiesta … “those groups ran within our facilities and we tried to help them be successful. We didn’t want to run all those things, and it was great that they did it,” Lastusky said.
The city was able to get those groups better facilities, lighting and seating, everything to make it easier and more convenient than it was before, he added.
Other highlights: Ketterman added the karate program, and the municipal gymnasium was upgraded in the early 1990s.
“That hidden gem, the 1927 gymnasium, is one of two that we are aware of in the Midwest with this type of floor,” Lastusky said of the 6-inch-thick wooden floor. “It is incredibly unique. I’ve been told we can sand the floor seven more times and you would do that every 20 years. That means this 1927 floor, in the year 2020, could go another 140 years if we maintain the building properly. It is amazing things we have uncovered over the years and we have put to use.”
In addition to volleyball, basketball and other recreational programs, the gym is used for voting, banquets, smelt fries, book sales and more. There is no reservation fee, so it is no wonder why there are only 17 days throughout that year that the gym is not used.
Lastusky said that the programs continue to change along with society. He is seeing less adult activity and more grandparents at the ballgames now. The two-income family has cut down on the adults having time for themselves. They need to make up that lost time with their children.”
And yet, the adult recreational programs remain popular.
“We’re still the only ones running that stuff. We have more teams that play in our adult fall softball league than do Watertown, Jefferson and Whitewater all year combined,” Lastusky said. “We have largest basketball league in our area, the only one left. Volleyball is really big in Watertown and it is pretty big here.”
He said he has tried to keep these programs alive because many 30-somethings are residing in Fort Atkinson.
“I was fearful for a while that we would age ourselves out a bit, but there are some great young professionals that have moved back to our community and are raising their families,” he said. “And I see a vibrant stretch in Fort Atkinson for years to come.”
Overall, Lastusky said, it has been a great run, but he is ready to pass the whistle to Brooke Franseen.
“I kind of knew about the timeframe I’d be leaving, so for the last couple of years, I’ve tried to get everything in order, hiring, purging things, getting a lot of projects wrapped up,” Lastusky said.
“I never ever felt like we were ever done,” he said. “Honestly, I’m going to walk out today and we are not done. I still have things on the list ... some will get passed on with the next crew here.”
Lastusky was only the third Parks and Recreation department director in the city’s history. Augie Revoy started in 1966, succeeded by Bob Rupnow, who focused on horticulture and parks. Then recreation programs became important, growing during Lastusky’s years at the helm.
Now it is Franseen’s turn.
“Brooke brings great background in creative programming and enrichment activities,” he said of his successor. “Some of our team sports are dying down or are less a part of peoples lives, and people move more often or have less commitment to a longer programming. She is going to usher in an area of some new recreation opportunities that are going to be exciting for Fort Atkinson.
“I am fully excited about what the next era of parks and rec is going to be here,” he added. “And there is no doubt in my mind our department is going to be one of the top ones in the southern part of Wisconsin for years ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.