Due to a truck breaking down and missing Postal Service, many customers in Jefferson County did not receive the Daily Union or the Watertown Daily Times today. Those who subscribe to the papers will receive a credit and will receive Monday’s paper on Tuesday. Any questions or concerns call (920) 563-5533.
