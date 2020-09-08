There is such a thing as a free lunch after all.
And a free breakfast, too.
Both now are available for all School District of Fort Atkinson students, regardless of family income, through the end of December.
District Director of Nutrition Services Chris Oswald said the U.S. Department of Agriculture unexpectedly has continued waivers to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students through the National School Lunch Program’s Summer Food Service Program.
This extension is expected to be in effect until Dec. 31, 2020. The USDA said that waivers have not been extended through the entire school year yet because the agency is “obligated to not spend more than is appropriated by Congress.” Using data from April, the USDA determined that it could only offer the extensions through the end of the year.
Oswald said that Fort Atkinson families are asked to complete a brief survey to take advantage of this service. It may be accessed at https://www.fortschools.org/Page/8945.
Children attending school in person automatically qualify for these meals. They just need to head to the cafeteria upon arrival at school and enjoy breakfast. Once in their classroom, they must sign up for lunch in the same manner as always.
Students in middle or high school need not sign up for lunch; they simply may get in the lunch line.
Those learning virtually/remotely must sign up for the weekly meal boxes by Friday to be able to pick them up the following Thursday. This sign-up sheet is found at www.fortschools.org/SDFAfreemeals2020.
Oswald pointed out that the free meal program is not only for students in school, but for all children in the district up to age 18. Families wishing to get meals for the other children in their household are asked to sign them up using the weekly meal box form for virtual school students.
She emphasized that doing so does not take away resources for students traditionally receiving free and reduced-price meals.
“I would like families to understand that if they sign up, they are not taking food away from families that ‘really need it,” Oswald said. “I hear this all the time when I talk with parents — they are on the fence about signing up and don’t want the food to go to their family if there is another family that ‘needs it more.’
“This is not the case,” she said. “Please, if you feel your children will benefit from having these easy-to-prepare meals in your home, then please, sign up. We will make as many boxes as families that request them. There is no limit as to the number we can serve.”
Oswald noted that only the first meal is free. It includes an entree, vegetables, fruit and milk. Purchasing another full meal costs $2.80 for grades K-5 and $3 for grades 6-12. Purchasing an additional entrée costs $2.65, available for grades 6-12 only. Milk is available for 35 cents.
Money already deposited money into a child’s lunch account will be available if the child wishes to purchase extra items, as well as meals, after this program expires.
Oswald said that from March 16 through Aug. 27, her department served 203,600 meals.
“The busiest time for us was when we were using the Double 3 (Transportation) buses to deliver to homes; at our busiest, we were serving meals to 1,460 students each day,” she said.
She expects that more parents will take advantage of the waivers, but not all of them.
“I am sure we will get more families to participate, but not 100 percent,” Oswald said. “I am hopeful that we can increase our breakfast participation by 70 percent — currently, we serve a very small percentage of our total population. Lunch, I would hope, would grow by 50 percent, bringing our participation closer to 80 percent to 85 percent of our total population.”
She pointed out that last week, only a handful of virtual students signed up for the meal boxes. This week, it has tripled, and going forward, Oswald said, she anticipates that number to double again, as the boxes are available to not only virtual students, but to all children under 18 who wish to order and pick up.
To address the anticipated increase, the Foods & Nutrition Services team plans to add three workers two its 20 employees, most of whom are part time.
“Our current staffing model only covers hours needed to feed in-person students, from prepping the food to clean-up after meal service,” Oswald explained. “Some schools have lengthened their serving times to accommodate fewer students in the cafeteria, which means our staffs’ hours were ‘spread out’ to cover that longer window of time.”
She said she already was looking for additional staff just to help with the changes within the buildings — another staffperson to “float” from building to building to cover absences, and hiring more workers at the middle school and/or high school in order to open additional serving areas to accommodate the increasing number of students eating, yet still maintaining physical distancing.
“We don’t have a ‘back-up crew’ in case some of my team gets ill, so we need employees hired and trained to cover in case my staff must quarantine,” Oswald added. “Our need for employees was a real need even before the waiver was granted. Now, it just makes it more of a dire need, as we will have not only a thousand kids counting on hot meals daily, but hundreds more expecting meal boxes packed and ready to go weekly.”
All three new jobs also are part time. For more information, and to apply online, visit https://wecan.education.wisc.edu/#/Vacancy/92736.
Meanwhile, Oswald said she was surprised, albeit pleased, that the National School Lunch Program was extended.
“Given the fact that many, many schools around the country had already opened under NSLP rules, I was quite surprised that the USDA made this ruling. This is not an inexpensive decision, as millions of meals are served daily nationwide,” she said.
Oswald observed that the ruling is a bit confusing, as it states that the program will continue until the end of the calendar year — or when funding runs out.
“It leaves schools wondering exactly when that will be, and what will happen at that point?” she said.
Prior to the ruling, the School District of Fort Atkinson was planning on running business as usual, which meant under NSLP rules, where children would pay for meals based on income-eligibility guidelines, and those families that qualified would receive meals at a reduced rate. Other families would pay full price for meals, at the same price points as last school year, Oswald said.
A June report from Northwestern University analyzed national Census Bureau data and found that food insecurity has doubled overall and tripled among households with children. And a July report from No Kid Hungry found that 47 percent of American families live with hunger — with even higher rates among Black (53 percent) and Hispanic (56 percent) families.
