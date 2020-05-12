The Second Harvest Catholic Charities Mobile Pantry will take place Thursday, May 14, in Fort Atkinson.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the process again will be drive-through only.
Onsite coordinator Bill Roberts said that the pantry will take place from 2 to 3:45 p.m., or as long as the food supply lasts, in the parking lot of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson.
“We will be enforcing social distancing,” Roberts said. “People will stay in their cars and follow the cones in the St. Joseph’s parking lot. When they get close, they are to open the trunk — make sure it’s empty — and follow the line up to the distribution point.
“Volunteers will place the box in the trunk,” Roberts continued. “If you need it to be placed inside the car, such as on the back seat, the box will be set next to the car for you to load yourself.”
Each car will receive an identical pre-packed box of groceries that include 50 pounds of food: dry items, a bag of cooler food and a gallon of milk.
In addition, only one share of food will be given per car; there will be no pickup for others. Carpoolers will have to go through the line twice.
All volunteers will be wearing facemasks and gloves.
There is no registration or income requirement to receive food, and the boxes of food for 270 families will be given as long as the food lasts.
