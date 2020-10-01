Well, October has arrived and we are one month away from the Nov. 3rd general election. Although the Daily Union already has had a fairly good number of letters to the editor relating to seats and issues that will be on the ballot, we expect that to ramp up bigtime during the next couple of weeks.
And so we would like to ask readers' assistance.
Not unlike the frustration of being inundated with political TV commercials and robo-calls, having to read, correct spelling and punctuation, and juggle countless letters about the contested presidential and state Assembly races and county's advisory referendum on redistricting at the last minute can be overwhelming. In addition, we can not ensure that your letter will make it in, as space is limited.
Now we get it: The election season has been going on for, well, it seems like forever, but often people don't think about writing their letter to the editor until it's almost time to head to the polls. So this is a not-so-gentle reminder to do it now, rather than later.
First of all, requests for absentee ballots have been at an all-time high across Jefferson County, so many folks already are voting via mail or soon will be doing in-person absentee, or "early voting," at their municipal office. So if you want to sway opinions, the early bird will get the worm.
Moreover, we want to ensure that everyone who takes the time to write a letter gets it published in the Daily Union. So we offer the following guidelines:
• Shorter always is better, although we do allow up to 500 words. Remember, though, that rambling can cause readers to zone out.
• Earlier is better than later. To ensure that we have time and space to get all election-related letters in the Daily Union, we have set a deadline to receive them as Friday, Oct. 16. That is only two weeks from now, but it also is only a few days more than two weeks from the election.
Any letters received after the deadline might very well get in, but that will depend on space. We will try to print them in order of receipt, with shorter ones likely given precedence so we can fit more writers' letters on the editorial page.
• Remember that all letters must be "signed" with your name, address, telephone number and email. We will print only your name and town.
And here is a tip: Letters coming in via email to cspangler@dailyunion.com likely will get printed quicker than hand-written ones sent via snail-mail. The managing editor only has so much time to retype letters, so any help on your end is appreciated greatly.
• Please limit the number of letters you send. One is great, and a second on a different topic might — just might — find a spot. However, choose your topics wisely, as we wish to give everyone of all political persuasions a chance to have their say.
• Oh, and we do not print letters from the candidates themselves. They will be getting plenty of publicity from coverage of forums and our one-on-one interviews (and hopefully, their advertisements), and we want to save the space for you, the people.
• Finally, we don't pick and choose letters to print, unless we feel the rhetoric is libelous or vicious. In such a case, the managing editor retains the right to edit or even choose not to print the letter.
Newspapers are a clearinghouse for the exchange of ideas, and the letters to the editor column is a big part of that. So start jotting down your thoughts now, and tell your friends to do the same.
Time is of the essence, and we look forward to hearing from you.
